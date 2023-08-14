By Jaymie White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
WEST COAST – For Newfoundland Mi’kmaq artist Marcus Gosse, there was one achievement that stood at the pinnacle of where he wanted to go in his career, a dream that has finally come to fruition with the release of the Mi’kmaq Creation Story Coin he created for The Royal Canadian Mint.
The Creation Story, the story of how life began for all things, is beautifully depicted with all seven levels of the creation of life represented.
According to the Royal Canadian Mint, the coin is part of the Generation Series, which celebrates art, cultural beliefs, and storytelling traditions of the First Peoples of Canada and this is the third coin in the series.
“The Creation story — the story of how life began for all things — is a foundational element of the Mi’kmaw culture and teachings, one that provides meaning and purpose while connecting each new generation to those of the past.
“To the Mi’kmaq people, whose homeland (Mi’kma’ki) encompasses much of present-day Atlantic Canada, their Creation story expresses traditional beliefs, spirituality and core values, and emphasizes their relation with the natural world. According to the Mi’kmaq Creation Story, there was seven levels of creation, that began with Kisu’lk (the Giver of Life, above) and continued with Niskam (Grandfather Sun, within) and Wsitkamu (Mother Earth, below), all represented in the centre portion of your coin’s reverse. In the east is the fourth level, is of Kluskap (the first human being) created from a lightning bolt and earth elements. From there, the Mi’kmaq Creation Story unfolds in the cardinal directions south, west and north across the coin’s reverse that reflects the cyclical nature of the natural world, where everything has its own unique spirit, and where all must work in harmony with one another.”
Gosse was honored to be chosen as the one to share this story.
“It was a dream. If I was to put a list of my highest achievements, that would have been my highest achievement out of anything that I could dream of, is having a coin, and then for them to contact me and say, ‘would you like to do a coin?’ I was just like I said, ‘yes’. I said it quite loud. After I accepted, we worked pretty fast, immediately, and like I was saying to other people, we put about 300 hours in,” shared Gosse.
“We did a series of Zoom meetings, phone calls, and it wasn't just with me and the Mint team. We also had an elder advisor as well, and what's really cool is that the creation story has been in his family, Stephen Augustine's and his family since 1762. I didn't know, but they're like the keepers of the Mi’kmaq Creation Story.”
At the time, Gosse didn’t realize there was such a thing as a story keeper in Mi’kmaq culture.
“They were actually keeping this creation story within their family to protect it and to make sure that it was told with complete integrity and honesty. We had him advising on the coin. I explained to him my vision and he understood and then he made some adjustments, and we were able to put out a finished product,” said Gosse.
The goal was to be able to bring the creation story forward in a respectful way that generations could understand and appreciate.
“I realized that in order to educate the youth and adults, because that's a large part of art, is to leave behind something for future generations. And to educate the youth, things have to be put in a very simplistic way because it's a very elaborate and lengthy creation story. If you were to read the creation story, it's probably about 1,000 words for each level and there's seven different levels,” explained Gosse.
“I automatically knew that I had to section it off at the coin. Our original design was actually one section in the middle, a circle, and then we had six sections around it, but it was quite busy and we couldn't focus in on each of the other four, which really needed to be focused on. We realized that we could really combine levels one to three in the middle and then then we put the other four around.”
Even though the coin was a decent size, it was still important to ensure the entirety of the design could be easily viewed on the surface.
“The coin that I was given, 38 mm, is a fairly decent size coin. It's the size, I think, of our Toonie, so it's a nice bit of surface area to work with. Some of those coins are smaller, so to have a 38 mm coin, that's a great size, but we had to figure out what details we needed and what details need to be taken out. The major thing is we wanted to tell a story that would help the youth and adults to understand it in a very simplistic way,” said Gosse.
Gosse had nothing but great things to say about the experience.
“It was extremely positive because they were able to educate me about design, not only the creation story, and I was able to also learn from Stephen Augustine, but also the level of design I got because I got to work with the engraver and see the engraving technology they have,” said Gosse.
“And like I've said before, people have said, ‘wow, what kind of engraving technology do they have?’ Well, my joke is that the coin's software and engraving technology makes Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator look like Fisher Price.”
It was important for Gosse to make sure that the art present on his coin was all in the correct place based on the meanings within Mi’kmaq culture.
“There's all various meanings in Mi’kmaq culture, like how different things are situated. With a graphic artist, sometimes you're just going to implement things in a coin that are aesthetically pleasing. Something that looks good, you're balancing the composition, but the thing is that when you're representing a nation such as the Mi’kmaq, you have to make sure that we're following the creation story,” said Gosse.
“We're making sure we’re doing justice to the symbolic elements and that we're representing the culture to our fullest ability. It's not just quite about making it look aesthetically pleasing, but making sure that we're representing the story to the best of our ability and making sure that the customs and cultures within the different sections are displayed properly.”
Gosse is accustomed to painting on a much larger scale, so creating artwork to be engraved on a coin was much different.
“Most of the themes that are prevalent in my art are joy, love, support, community, and cultural connectedness. So I have my own themes and my own things that I'm trying to add into my art, but when you're dealing with a coin, at a small scale, the number one thing is you want to make sure that you're getting in all the designs and elements that are necessary to show the beauty of Mi'kmaq culture and to represent the Mi'kmaq Creation story to the best of your ability,” said Gosse.
“When I'm doing my own art, it's my own ideas, my own themes that I'm putting into my art. Whereas when you're dealing with a story that's representing the Mi’kmaq people, you have to make sure that you're following the protocols of the story.”
Since the coin’s release, Gosse has experienced a plethora of support.
“I've been extremely overwhelmed. I've been approached by several organizations. I've been approached by different First Nations groups and people, and everyone has told me that they're so happy for me. They're congratulating me, and even different people that I've known, artists, dancers, people from all different provinces have contacted me, and they said, ‘Marcus, I just want to let you know you did a great job on the coin, and I ordered one, and I look forward to receiving it,’” said Gosse.
“These are people from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI. I've also had people contact me from different parts of the world.”
Gosse has fresh ideas on how to create more diverse types of artwork in the future.
“What I plan on doing now is I plan on doing more sculpture, doing three-dimensional sculpture and putting it outside. I’d like to do more interior installations and a lot more murals. I also really enjoy doing work with decals, high resolution stickers, and I've been talking with The Rooms now about trying to hopefully get some decals put on the outside and the inside of The Rooms,” said Gosse.
“I’m so grateful because I really wanted to showcase my design. I really wanted to see what I could do. This was a real way of being able to say, ‘Marcus, what can you do?’ Because I've been doing design work now for the past three or four years, really flat out with that, and I was wondering, ‘what's the best I can do?’ I felt that I gave the coin, it was the best work that I could give and I was able to represent the beauty of Mi’kmaq culture to its fullest extent and I’m just really thankful to have worked with the Mint, and with Stephen Augustine. They were fabulous to work with.”