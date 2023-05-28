The introduction of $10-a-day childcare swept into Saskatchewan at the beginning of April and has continued across the country giving more parents the financial ability to access daycare for their preschool children. However, this has not alleviated the problem of accessing childcare for many. The ‘glaring’ shortage of available spaces remains a significant barrier for families. Even though there are no statistics for areas outside of major centres, the information available for Saskatoon and Regina paints a picture that indicates the scope of the problem.
A report titled, Not done yet: $10-a-day childcare requires addressing Canada’s childcare deserts, released on May 16th, 2023, states, “Saskatchewan has the highest proportion of children living in childcare deserts by far: 85,500 younger children live in a postal code where there are more than three children per licensed space.” The report authored by David Macdonald and Martha Friendly went on to say that “many of the benefits of lower child care fees can only be fully realized if the newly created demand can be met with a much-improved supply of licensed spaces.” Creating more spaces will only address one half of the problem however, the other half of the problem is the shortage of staff. A childcare facility is just another empty building if there are no staff to run it. Rural Saskatchewan experiences both sides of the problem. In Wakaw, there are two licensed childcare facilities, the not-for-profit Little Minnows Daycare Centre and the private Brittanee’s Cozy Dayhome, which both have extensive waitlists. Other daycares in the vicinity while also having waitlists, spoke to this reporter of staffing difficulties relating to retention and recruitment when contacted for information for the article, “Saskatchewan Parents to See $10-a-day Childcare” published by the Wakaw Recorder on March 16th. It is not uncommon for Early Childhood Educators (ECE’s) to leave the childcare setting for the education system where they can find better pay, better hours, and a benefits package. Another undiscussed drawing feature of being an ECE in the education system is a somewhat higher ‘public opinion rating’ granted to an ECE working in that setting in comparison to an ECE working in childcare. While the training may be the same, ECE’s working in childcare are still often viewed as nothing more than babysitters. Fixing staff shortages will take more than just throwing money at the problem and opening up more training spaces.
Further compounding the problem of access to care comes in the form of age availability. In Saskatchewan for childcare purposes, an infant is defined as a child 0-18 months of age, and this is the hardest age to access spaces for. Based on data taken from the provincial licensing database and the 2021 Census, the authors of the Not done yet report concluded that Saskatoon, for example, has an extremely low availability of infant spaces compared to the number of infants in the population, with less than one licensed space for every 10 infants. With a change to the parameters of the study group to include all preschool children, Saskatoon showed better with on average two spaces available for every 10 children, but that’s still only filling 20 percent of the need. It's not that infants are that much more difficult to care for, it comes down to numbers. With a staffing ratio of 3:1 for infants, the staffing requirement is much greater to provide care when some of the spaces are designated for infant care and privately run licensed facilities set their own criteria for admission. The report does not include non-licensed childcare spaces as these are not eligible for inclusion in the Early Learning and Child Care Plan.
Another significant hurdle in expanding the supply of early learning and childcare services is that developing or creating childcare services has mostly been treated as a private responsibility in Saskatchewan as well as in other parts of the country. It is often initiated, developed, maintained, and financed by an individual and therefore its continuity is often determined by the individual’s own life events. In other instances where a small group determines to address a need, they frequently rely on securing the use of a surplus, left-over space that then must be renovated and community fundraising or private financing must follow before any actual childcare spaces are open, as is the situation in Cudworth.
In the lead-up to the 2020 provincial election, the Saskatchewan Party promised an additional 750 childcare spaces, but only 230 were guaranteed to be created as they were being built as a part of new schools that were slated to be built over the next four years. The other 520 were expected to be developed by the private sector in response to an increase in the one-time start-up grant. In its 2004 review of Canadian early learning and child care, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated: “[T]he provision of services across a city or territory—not least in terms of mapping where services should be placed—should be overseen by a public agency.” The Macdonald/Friendly report noted that federal, provincial, and territorial governments committed to more than just fee reductions when they signed the bilateral agreements for the federally initiated and funded Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Plan. They also committed to solving the longstanding staffing and supply issues as part of transforming and building a childcare system. The transformational plan which promises substantial expansion of licensed childcare and particularly “support primarily not-for-profit sector child care providers to grow quality spaces” as stated in the 2021 federal budget and reiterated in the bilateral agreements, would appear to be a response to the nearly 20-year-old OECD recommendation.
The Not done yet report supports a system built on the model of public schooling, where facilities are located where a specific density of children are located, but this becomes problematic in rural areas where population density is low and, as has been so clearly demonstrated in healthcare, the ‘build it and they will come’ mentality doesn’t work. If parents have to travel long distances to access childcare, it becomes another hurdle to overcome and, in many cases, parents will make the decision that it is just not worth it and instead rely on friends and/or family members.
The report makes recommendations that may or may not sit well with the tax-paying public. To eliminate childcare deserts, it says, and achieve universal access, the system needs urgent expansion which cannot be left to the private sector to “pop up” at their whim. If we don’t want to “perpetuate inequitable access, it’s critical to ensure that child care is about location and capital funding as well as the qualified child care workforce needed to staff the newly expanded, renovated, or built child care facilities. Governments must lead in planning childcare expansion and addressing the current critical shortage of early childhood educators through the implementation of publicly funded wage grids that guarantee decent wages for all early childhood educators, including other benefits. Without a coherent, publicly managed system of public planning, the build-out of additional services will continue to be haphazard, driven by the relatively narrow fields of view of private providers who may have limited capacity for the task of designing and executing the expansion themselves.”
The struggles of the education system to garner the needed funding from the provincial coffers does not bode well for substantial government leadership in any type of publicly funded system of child care. Until something changes the future of child care in Saskatchewan is destined to remain the initiative of the private sector.