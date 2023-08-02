ANTIGONISH – Omogbolahan Jegede, a 22-year-old former StFX student who was arrested by RCMP and charged with four counts of sexual assault in April, elected trial by judge and jury at a hearing in Antigonish Provincial Court on July 26.
The charges stem from an investigation following a report to police of an alleged sexual assault on March 15. The investigation led RCMP to three additional women who alleged they had been assaulted by Jegede between Sept. 2022 and Feb. 2023.
A trial date was scheduled to be set on Aug.1.