Seventeen new addiction recovery treatment beds were announced Sept 13 across the North by the Province, in an attempt to address the region’s troubling addiction issues.
Among the 17 are two for Prince Rupert. These will be managed by Prince Rupert’s North Coast Transition Society.
The beds are intended to provide support for those going through addiction issues, with the hope that those seeking help will not have to travel outside the region.
B.C.’s toxic drug crisis has disproportionately impacted northern communities, with medical care often difficult to access. North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said the announcement means residents of the North will have less difficulty finding help in the region.
“By adding these beds across the North, we ensure individuals can stay in their community and access timely care,” said Rice. “It reflects our commitment to meet people’s needs where they are.”
While it can already be challenging to access healthcare in the north, Northern Health regional peer co-ordinator Hawkfeather Peterson said substance users have a particularly difficult time getting the medical care they need.
“Substance users often meet barriers to accessing health care,” they said. “Increasing services that are local provides options for a population facing great risk and harm.”
Northern B.C.’s dire toxic drug epidemic means the need for these beds is urgent, according to Northern Health president and CEO Ciro Panessa.
“The need for enhanced and expanded access to support in our communities is very real and these new beds will help to ensure that we have those supports in place for people who need them,” he said.
The new treatment beds will be operated through non-profits in the region, according to the announcement.
Beds will be added to health centres in Kitimat, Prince Rupert, Burns Lake, Haida Gwaii, Dawson Creek, Quesnel and Terrace. Fifteen out of the 17 beds are already in operation.