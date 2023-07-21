HURON COUNTY – High-speed internet service is now accessible to 720 residents in rural Huron County areas, including Hutton Heights in Wingham, according to a July 14 announcement from Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson.
It was announced last week that the federal and provincial governments are investing more than $1.4 million to bring reliable internet services to homes and businesses across Huron County, an ongoing project that began in 2021 during the pandemic after online working and learning exposed the gap in dependable internet availability, especially for people who live and work in rural areas.
The federal and provincial governments partnered with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc. to install the broadband infrastructure in rural areas near Bluewater Beach and regions south of Benmiller, as well as residents in the communities of Porter’s Hill, Marnoch, and Hutton Heights.
Huron County provided an additional investment of more than $1 million to support the project near Bluewater Beach and more than $729,211 to support the projects in Marnoch and Hutton Heights. They also contributed $731,886 to connect areas just south of Benmiller.
“By continuing to build new broadband infrastructure in Huron county, we’re helping strengthen our local rural community,” said Thompson. “This investment is helping to support the growing utilization of real-time data on farms and in our rural businesses, as well as helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while proving to be a foundational pillar for economic success across the riding.”
SWIFT Board Chair Gary McNamara said, “Connectivity is key to empowering businesses, strengthening local economies and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth in our small and rural communities across southwestern Ontario.”
McNamara said that SWIFT, together with the governments of Ontario and Canada, is making good progress in the project expanding the broadband infrastructure in southwestern Ontario.
“Today’s announcement builds on our program’s commitment to drive greater connectivity throughout the region as we mark the successful completion of four additional high-speed broadband projects in the County of Huron.”