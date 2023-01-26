Peterborough County staff are recommending the county develop a new strategic plan since there has been no update of its vision statement since 1991.
The last county strategic and operational plan in 2019 to 2022 provided an operational framework for the county but lacked an aligned and strong vision, says Sheridan Graham, chief administrative officer for the county, in a report being presented to county council Wednesday.
“Peterborough County has changed immensely in the past decades and our growth (+12 per cent higher than last census), our proximity to the GTHA (Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area) and an aging demographic have placed new and different challenges on the county,” Graham said.
She is recommending that four members of council be appointed to a strategic planning committee and that special council strategic planning meetings be held May 10 and June 14.
Graham will also be making a presentation to council outlining timelines and the process envisioned to guide council and staff, “in aligning and moving our strategic priorities forward.”
The county has hired Praxis Consulting to lead meetings, interview staff, county council members and stakeholders, and develop a community survey, which will be distributed at the township level, in March.
“A successful buy-in from both internal and external stakeholders ... must be woven into the culture, values, and operations of the organization,” Graham states in her presentation.
The aim is to present a core plan to county council in June.
Priorities of the strategic plan are to provide high quality services to residents, businesses and townships, states the staff report, by enhancing community engagement and the county’s profile and ensuring evidence-informed planning and approaches to achieve financial sustainability while keeping taxpayers “top of mind.”
They also include addressing current infrastructure demands, meeting the housing needs of the community. And supporting attraction, retention and growth of local business and industry.
An initial meeting of the strategic plan committee is set for March 2 and it is estimated it will meet about six time from then until September, when it will be finalized.
May 10 will see a full-day special session of county council to discuss the proposed plan.
Its final form will include plans for each county department along with communication strategies.
County council members who wish to be part of the strategic planning committee are being asked to inform Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark by Feb. 15.
