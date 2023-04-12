More than 250 Upper River Valley teachers marched to the New Brunswick education minister’s constituency office in Woodstock Tuesday, April 11, to loudly deliver a clear message. The New Brunswick Teacher Federation, the union representing the province’s teachers, demands respect, action and a return to the negotiating table to secure a new contract.
Carrying posters of lemons, members of the NBTF, representing teachers from 295 anglophone and francophone schools across New Brunswick, marched the short distance from Woodstock’s Royal Canadian Legion to Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan’s office.
“The message is clear,” said NBTF co-president Connie Keating, “Stop the squeeze.”
Hogan stood outside his Main Street office to greet Keating, her fellow co-president Nathalie Brideau and more than 250 teachers between Keswick Ridge and Plaster Rock who attended the 4:30 p.m. rally.
“You’re asking teachers to make lemonade out of dried-up lemons,” Keating told Hogan to the loud cheers of supporters.
Keating and Brideau, speaking alternatively in English and French, asked Hogan to relay to his cabinet colleagues that teachers, who have been without a contract since February 2021, demand respect.
Hogan greeted the unionized teachers, many of whom were former colleagues from his days as a teacher and former principal of Woodstock High School.
He said that his current role as Carleton MLA and cabinet minister and his days as a teacher and principal helps him see both sides of the issue. He said a solution requires ongoing negotiations.
“I encourage both sides to get back to the bargaining table,” he said.
As education minister, Hogan said he has no direct role in bargaining efforts, noting the treasury board handles labour negotiations.
He refused to share cabinet discussions nor what message he will take back to cabinet.
“What happens in cabinet stays in cabinet,” Hogan said.
Keating said the Woodstock rally is the first of many similar actions around the province as the NBTF delivers its message.
The federation plans a rally in Fredericton on Wednesday, April 12, and another soon in Bathurst. She said others would be scheduled shortly at other locations around the province.
Keating said the turnout for the first rally sent a clear message of solidarity.
“We’re absolutely delighted with the crowd,” she said. “I’m so proud of my colleagues.”
Keating said the two sides had made progress on several issues, but much remains to be accomplished before a new contract is finalized.
She said respect for teachers and long-range improvements to the struggling education system is vital.
She and Brideau emphasized many of those points to the minister and the large crowd of supporters.
They called out the government’s lack of tangible action to address the shortage of qualified teachers and failure to initiate teacher recruitment.
The NBTF wants the government to show it values the teaching profession finally.
The union co-presidents said the government has no vision for improving the province’s education system.
“It’s a drop-off centre for our children,” Keating said.
Keating said the Higgs government talks about population and economic growth but must be ready to take advantage of opportunities.
“Teachers are the key,” she said.