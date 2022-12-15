The seaway, before everything came in, people were always out there swimming, having a good time. There was a wharf on the end. Even there you would hear the language spoken.
There was a family that ran a chip stand - french fries, hotdogs, and burgers right close to the water.
The tourists used to come in here, a couple of busloads on the weekends. They’d make a stop at the church and they’d visit. Their next stop here would be at the wharf. They’d get out, go swimming there, and then they’d throw coins in. So, you dive for the coins and see how many coins you get.
Then, the bus leaves, and you’d run to spend it at where they sell fries, and maybe get a soda from the coins you pick up.
Their next stop was at the Indian Village, up on top of the hill. That was a big tourist attraction.
Back then, my grandmother did a lot of craftwork and she would go along with her sister. They used to go up there and sell their crafts.
Ohén:ton akwé:kon shiwateweià:ton ne tsi kana’tsheratátie’, tió:konte ón:kwe tho shes iontá:wens, iakoten’nikonhró:ri. Iehrahrhóhsthahkwe’ tho tsi ieiótte. Tho nón: ó:ni’ ensathón:te’ne’ rotíhthare ne onkwawén:na.
Skahwatsí:ra ne rontenhnínonskwe’ ne kahnenna’takerì:ta, awenhetshò:ron, tánon’ ka’wahrò:ron kwáh atsà:kta nón:we.
Rotinahré:nen ken’ shes thonnéhtha’, tóhkara nika’seréhtake ne iakoia’takarénie’s enhontitahkwennión:ko’ tsi iotahia’khsero’ktahkwèn:ke.
Ienhatikwátho’ tsi ionterennaientáhkhwa’ thó:ner enhatinatahré:nawe’. Ó:ia ienshatikwátho’ tsi iehrahrhóhstha’. Enhontitáhko’, ienhontá:wen’, sok ienhotihwistón:ti’ awèn:ke. Né: ká:ti’, ienhsathón:ronhwe’ tánon’ enhshwistakóha’ thó:ner ó:nen enhska’én:ion’ tó: ní:kon wesahwistaién:ta’ne’. Sok, enwahtén:ti’ ne iakoia’takarénie’s, tánon’ ia’tenhsaráhtate’ nahsathwistahní:non’ tsi nón: nihontenhní:nons ne kahnenna’takerì:ta, tánon’ tóka’ nòn:wa wathnekatákwas enhshní:non’ tsi ní:kon wa’tehshwístahkwe’.
Ó:ia ienshatikwátho’ ne Indian Village onontoharà:ke. Ronon’weskwaníhahkwe’ ne rotinatahré:nen ahontkáhtho’ tsi niiotié:ren ne kèn:tho.
Ne tho shikahá:wi, é:so naho’ténhshon iakonniánionskwe’ akhsótha’ tánon’ iénkene’ ne tiatate’kèn:’a. Tho shes iekenéhtha’ tánon’ entiatenhní:non’ nahò:ten’ iononniánion.