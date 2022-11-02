GUYSBOROUGH – A special council meeting was held on Oct. 26 by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to vote on tender approvals for several infrastructure projects in the municipality.
Tender for the Canso Waterfront Beautification Project was awarded to BD Clifton Contracting in Antigonish, the only company to bid. In draft minutes from the meeting, the company reported that it was willing to begin construction this month. The project will be based on the report created by Fathom Consulting for the MODG.
In a note added to the awarding of the Canso tender, the intention to move forward with two other projects in Canso were discussed. Signage for the Stan Rogers Lyrical Trail and Wayfinding is on the drawing board and a tender is being prepared for the Hazel Hill Commercial Cable Building regarding signage and a park detailing the history of the site.
Five proposals were received for the tender on the sidewalk addition project in Guysborough. The contract for design and construction was awarded to Strait Engineering Ltd.
In an interview on Oct. 28, The Journal asked MODG Warden Vernon Pitts why a special council meeting was held to deal with these issues rather than schedule them on the agenda of the next regular council meeting in mid-November.
Pitts said, “We wanted to award the tender as soon as possible. We’re on a timeline here. We’d like to start this as soon as possible.”
The special council meeting also voted on a progress claim for phase II of the Cutler’s Brook subdivision. Council passed a motion authorizing payment of $218,099.34 including HST to Ron Chisholm Hydro Seeding Ltd.
Pitts said development of phase II is well underway. “The infrastructure has been put in the ground for sewer and water. That’s all in place … [and] the roads are supposed to be paved before the snow flies.”