FORMOSA – The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority’s (SVCA) board of directors approved asking the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for an extension on Category 3 cost apportioning agreements with member municipalities.
As per the Conservation Authorities Act, Category 1 programs are those mandated by the province; Category 2 programs are those delivered on behalf of a municipality; and Category 3 are those that “further conservation, restoration, development and management of natural resources.”
Ashley Richards, communications co-ordinator, told the board at the July 20 meeting that the deadline for having the agreements in place is Jan. 1, 2024. However, the deadline for asking for an extension is in October.
Richards said about one-third of the municipalities have responded, while another third have sent “out of the office” responses. The summer appears to be interfering with getting the agreements in place, she said, noting, “We may not need (the extension) but will continue to work with the (municipal) CEOs.”
Dave Myette (Saugeen Shores) asked if directors could find out which municipalities have not yet signed agreements, so they could assist in providing information to their respective councils.
Board chair Barbara Dobreen (Southgate) said that would be good, especially if done in a way without letting everyone know which agreements were still outstanding. She commended one municipality that has signed the Category 3 agreement – Brockton.
Kevin Eccles (West Grey) asked what happens if all of the municipalities haven’t signed by the deadline. He also made it clear West Grey might not sign.
The answer was, the programs would probably not go ahead.
Bill Stewart (Kincardine) commented that people had thought the Category 3 programs would cost a lot, but that turned out not to be the case.
“Kincardine’s share is not that large,” he said.
Richards said the total for Category 3 programs amounts to $126,150.
The matter had been discussed at the May 18 board meeting, with general manager Jennifer Stephens making a presentation.
As stated at the May 18 meeting, one of the Category 3 programs is education, which will conclude at the end of this year with the retirement of Nancy Griffin. Stephens had explained that this will allow “external people” to provide education, and will result in a savings on the municipal levy. The $94,000 program is presently funded through the levy and sponsorship.
Stephens had also talked about the stewardship program (excluding tree planting). The $86,000 program has been partly funded through the municipal levy. Stephens said the program “will only work with sustainable funding.”
Richards gave a bit of an update on it at the July 20 meeting, saying a business case would be presented to the board on the stewardship program in October.
In May, Stephens had called water quality monitoring the “most important” Category 3 program offered by the SVCA. Provided through two programs including benthic macroinvertebrate population monitoring, the cost is $120,000.
Also discussed briefly in May was public awareness programming ($7,100).
Dobreen responded to comments about water quality monitoring, and questions about what happens if some municipalities want it and others don’t, by saying, “Water knows no boundaries.” It’s an all-or-nothing situation, she explained.
Eccles commented that it appears the “benefitting municipality” for water quality monitoring is the province – which hasn’t paid toward it in 18 years.
In May, Peter Whitten (Chatsworth) had commented, “If we don’t look after water quality, what are we here for?” The sentiment was repeated at the July 20 meeting.
Elise MacLeod, water resources manager, described the water quality monitoring program, saying there’s a component of it that is provincial. She said, “The Authority (SVCA) has invested over $2 million over the years for a database that’s used by municipalities and others” for such things as planning wastewater treatment facilities, and by the general public.
“If we do not continue to invest in monitoring, all that work will be lost… it’s not something that can be stopped and then restarted,” said MacLeod.
She added that the SVCA is working on a water quality report for the public to use.
“It’s important to continue monitoring and keep building on it,” she said.
Stewart asked about the possibility that if a municipality doesn’t sign the agreement, if other municipalities or outside organizations could pick up the cost of financing the program.
“I’m totally in support,” he said.