Georgian College students in Orangeville took back the night in a march against sexual and domestic violence.
Take Back the Night events Sept. 22 were held at a number of the college’s campuses throughout Ontario.
The event was billed as an important time to stand with survivors of all gender identities from all backgrounds in our community against sexual violence.
More than 50 people took part in Orangeville, said Johanna Magee, one of the organizers and a member of the school’s social worker faculty.
“It brings forth recognition and support options for people who have been victims of domestic sexual violence,” she said.
Donations were collected for the Choices Youth Shelter and the Family Transition Place.
There were also presentations from Orangeville Ontario Provincial Police, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services, and the Family Transition Place.
In the 1970s, women started speaking up about the lack of resources and safety for women in their communities. Over the decades, various examples of violence against women became a catalyst for advocates to step up and demand more supports and resources for women’s safety.
This led to the Take Back the Night march which expanded into women reclaiming the night and feeling safe among allies.
Take Back the Night recognizes that people of all genders can experience sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence, and we march in support for all survivors.
“Students in the Social Service Worker diploma program recruited three people who shared their lived stories,” said Magee.
-30-