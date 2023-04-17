The traffic and parking bylaw has been amended by Gananoque town council to accommodate the reopening of Bay Road.
The amendments result in the removal and replacement of schedules I, III, IV and V, for the purposes of Bay Road being a seasonal road, and Schedule XVIII, parking on public property, being removed and replaced to accommodate parking opportunities at 121 Main St. outside of the July and August marina season, each calendar year.
Amendments also include the prohibiting of parking on Bay Road from Clarence Street to King Street West on both sides of the road (parking permitted within bump-out on west side of Bay Road — four to five spaces via Honk Mobile only).
Other amendments are: maximum parking limit — amended to identify parking time details; one-way roadways — amended to include from Clarence Street to King Street West; increased and decreased speeds limits — adding 40 km/h maximum.
Following the council meeting of Feb. 21, Gananoque’s parks and eecreation department additionally proposed amendments to parking on public property at 121 Main St., which is the overflow lot for the marina at 21 Bay Rd.
Council heard that the push to amend the traffic and parking bylaw is for the purpose of accommodating parking outside of July and August at this lot. It was proposed that seasonal marina pass holders will have exclusive use of 21 Bay Rd. and 121 Main St. during the months of July and August, and to open 121 Main St. to accommodate for hourly, daily and weekly parking.
Council heard that the manager of parks and recreation requested the change based on parking needs for marina slip holders outside of the peak season of July and August. Staff informed council they have observed that this parking lot is under-utilized between April 1 to June 30 and Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.
So, to provide additional parking, staff recommended that 121 Main St. be open outside of July and August. The change sees three-hour maximum, daily, weekly or monthly options, according to hourly rates throughout the town and Schedule K of the fees and rates bylaw. The public works department will now implement any new signage required.
