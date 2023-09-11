For at least the last 14 years, school-age children receiving pre- and post-school care at All About Kids daycare in Goodwood have been picked up and dropped off by a school bus courtesy of the Durham District School Board. But that ends this week.
Late last spring, parents of these students (there were 15 of them last school year) received a letter from L. Winter, a “Transportation Route Analyst” with Durham Student Transportation Services (DSTS), which operates buses on the DDSB’s behalf, informing them that because the daycare was within 1.6 kilometres (a mile) of Goodwood Public School, bus transportation would no longer be provided. The letter did not clarify whether this was a new regulation, or an old one that had not previously been enforced.
The daycare is on the north side of Highway 47 through the village. To get to the school on foot, there are two options. One is to cross the highway to the sidewalk on the south side, walk east to Concession 3, re-cross the highway, and proceed north to the school. There is no sidewalk on the Third. The second option is to use a fenced walkway just to the west of the daycare, that goes north through a wooded area. It leads to a residential subdivision. The students would then proceed along Goodwood Street and Lapier Street, neither of them with sidewalks, to the school. This second option was the route suggested by the DSTS letter.
“It’s too dangerous to use those busy highways,” says Caroline Erlinger, supervisor at All About Kids, “but the walkway is also narrow and dark, and can accumulate snow very quickly. And walking the kids to and from school would require staff time that we just don’t have. So we’ve decided to hire a van twice a day, that the parents will have to pay extra for. They’re not happy about it, and neither are we. The bus has picked up the kids as long as I’ve been here. We’ve talked to other families who are continuing to get bus service, even though they’re within the 1.6 kilometre limit. So why the sudden change for our students, after all these years? They won’t tell us.”
Requests for clarification for this story made to the DSTS by the Cosmos also went unanswered by deadline Tuesday. The Cosmos will provide an update if it becomes available.