Neebing. Ont. — When the Neebing Fire/Rescue Association firewood raffle draw date comes around, hopefully the winners will be able to use it at that time.
The draw will take place Sept. 27, so organizers are crossing their fingers that the fire ban currently in place across most of Northern Ontario will be in the rearview mirror by that time.
With many people in Northwestern Ontario having a camp or resort to go to or have a firewood stove or fire pit at their homes, wood, especially of the birch variety, becomes a valuable commodity.
“(People) have lots of firewood stoves, an outdoor furnace,” said NFRA treasurer Clara Butikofer, who indicated the firewood draw last year raised approximately $17,000. “There’s a lot of people who burn wood.
“We had incredible sales last time. They like it. They get that wood for free (with the cost of a ticket and if they win the draw). They pay a little bit for it to be delivered because the donor (Chaschuk Enterprises) only delivers for 30 kilometres for free. It’s not a big cost, if you’ve won the wood. People just really like firewood. It’ll sell out.”
Only 2,000 tickets will be sold with the first prize being six cords of wood at a cost of over $2,600 and the second prize is four cords of wood with a price tag of approximately $1,900.
Tickets for the draw (Lottery Licence No. 690544) are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased at the Neebing municipal office, Thunder Bay Farm Co-op, Thunder Oak Cheese Farm, South Neebing Variety, Floyd’s Glass, Canadian Tire (Arthur Street location), Chaschuk Enterprises at their office on Barrie Road and AJ’s Trading Post.
The firewood raffle, being run for a fifth year, comes on the heels of the Neebing Fire/Rescue Association’s inaugural launch of this year’s 50/50 draw which saw Kyle Fodchuk take home $7,700 in March for the first of four draws in 2023.
The next NFRA 50/50 draw (Lottery Licence No. RAF1291114) will take place on June 27 with tickets going for one for $10, three for $20, 10 for $50 and 25 for $100. The 50/50 draw tickets can be purchased online at www.neebingfirerescueassociation.com/events/draw.
Proceeds go towards purchasing clothing and equipment for the Neebing fire/rescue volunteers at the five fire halls in the Municipality of Neebing.
Butikofer indicated that the NFRA recently bought couplings and hoses for the new fire pumper truck, fire protective bunker gear and have plans to buy a portable pool where the firefighters can fill it up and take it with them to a fire when they’re not near a water source.