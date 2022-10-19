St. MARY’S – Residents are being warned to expect delays getting around parts of Sherbrooke and surrounding area over the next several weeks.
Construction in underway on Main Street, including upgrades to storm water infrastructure, paving the municipal parking lot, installing sidewalks and outside beautification of the Sherbrooke Library. Traffic will be reduced to one lane.
According to a public notice, “Travel will begin at Cloverfarm and go towards Sherbrooke Village and exit using Court Street and Sonora Road. Parking will still be available at the Cloverfarm parking lot and the municipal parking lot. The construction is scheduled to last approximately four weeks. The Municipality will update residents of any major changes due to construction through the municipal alert system, website, and social media.”
Meanwhile, Marissa Jordan, the municipality’s chief administrative officer, told council at its regular meeting on Oct. 11 that damage to municipal property from Fiona was largely restricted to the transfer station.
“We had two buildings that were kind of attached — one section blew completely off the concrete and was demolished,” she said. “We’re having insurance come out and we’ll need a structural engineer to tell us whether the other section can be used or [needs to be] demolished. That’s in the works. But, right now, that area is blocked off for safety purposes. We don’t want any residents or staff going near that area.”