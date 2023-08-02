Strathmore local Waylon McArthur walked away victorious from Youth Boxing in the Working Cow Horse Spectacular held as part of the Calgary Stampede on July 14.
Boxing is where a contestant and their horse are paired with a cow and must demonstrate their ability to lead the cow through a prescribed series of movements over a 50 second period.
“I was really happy about how I did, and I would not have been able to do it without my horse and my dad, who is a horse trainer,” said the 13-year-old. “I love this, having the experience of looping my circles and working a cow inside the arena and coming out with my horse after and having lots of fun.”
McArthur added it was his dad again who introduced him to the sport and who helps maintain his excitement, as he specifically trains animals to be working cow horses.
Participating in the sport since he was two years old, McArthur has since acquired several belt buckles and accolades as he periodically goes to compete.
“We go to a lot of weekend horse shows. There are quite a few in our association – the Alberta Reined Cow Horse Association,” he said. “I have accumulated quite a few buckles … and I have also won several coats, vests and a whole bunch of stuff for my family and friends.”
McArthur’s latest achievement at the Calgary Stampede saw him walking away with $1,440 in prize money, as well as a new buckle.
He explained the sport is always presenting a new challenge in adapting to work with whichever cow he is paired with and requires a lot of regular practice.
“I usually practice five times a week, which means riding every day except for weekends. I usually receive lessons from my dad because he is out there at the arena already horse training. He will give me tips and tricks about the sport as I ride,” said McArthur. “The sport definitely challenges you because your run is very dependent on if your cow is fast, slow, or does not want to move.”
His next aspiration for the sport is to participate in a fence class, which would present him with another, more complex routine to complete during competition.
“After that, there is a bigger show, which is called World’s Greatest, and that also involves steer stopping, which is where you rope the head of the cow and stop it as fast and as nice as you can for the judges to mark you.”