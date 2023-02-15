GUYSBOROUGH – The coordinator of the Guysborough Community Health Board has issued an urgent call for volunteers, warning that it is close to not having enough members to operate.
“This would be a great loss of community voice,” said Dorothy Bennett in an interview with The Journal last week. “We work on several key issues with other groups and organizations that are crucial to the determinants of community health, other than acute care. These include poverty, early childhood development, food security and social inclusion.”
She added: “We are also involved right now in health planning for the Eastern Zone over the next five years so that we can target efforts towards getting the resources necessary to meet all of these priorities. If we don’t have volunteers on our board, we don’t have that crucial link to the community where these efforts are delivered.”
Bennett said the board needs between nine and 15 members to operate properly. “Right now, I think we have five, so we need a minimum of four more.”
She noted that since community health boards in Nova Scotia are legislated bodies, there’s no danger of them disappearing for lack of community involvement but, without this, she said they are functionally moribund. “I mean, if you don’t have community members in the group you can’t really operate. They can’t really do what they’re designed to do.”
Bennett said Covid has been the main culprit for lack of participation. “We were really strong before that, especially in Guysborough County, where we were always known for our volunteers. But, since Covid, it’s been really hard to get people to come back out.”
She pointed out that the membership procedure and subsequent volunteer duties are not onerous. “You start by letting me know that you’re interested. Then you go through the Nova Scotia volunteer application process. You come and sit in on a couple of meetings and see if you like what we’re doing and if you’re a good fit. We encourage all community members, from seniors to high school students.”
The commitment is eight meetings a year — either in person or by Zoom — between September and June. Plus, the board covers all attendance-related expenses, such as travel and childcare.
“Our terms are three years with the possibility of doing a second,” she said. “Right now, we have one member who will be leaving the board after his term is up. There’s always turnover, but the situation is urgent. We need those connections with our community, we need the community voice at the table right now.”
For more information, contact: dorothy.bennett@nshealth.ca.