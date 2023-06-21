ST. MARY’S — The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is getting $32,000 from the provincial government to upgrade its public rink.
The contribution, under the province’s Rink Revitalization Fund (RRF), will pay for one-third of the $96,000 cost of the project over the next year, according to Community Development and Recreation Director Kerry Jack.
“Two-thirds [will be] covered by the municipality, and will include the repair and replacement of minor structural aspects of the St. Mary’s Recplex facility, as well as a portion of new exterior siding,” she said in an email to the Journal last week.
The funding is part of a $2-million provincial investment in 46 projects, through the RRF and the Recreational Facility Development Grant program, to improve recreation facilities and support economic growth in communities across Nova Scotia. The RRF supports rink repairs, such as replacing arena boards, retrofitting dressing rooms and making washrooms and showers more accessible.
“Healthy communities are a top priority for this government,” Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn said in a June 14 news release. “These grants help Nova Scotians to access services and opportunities close to home and lead healthy, active lifestyles.”
Other RRF recipients in the announcement included: Sydney Curling Club ($44,390), Central Nova Scotia Civic Centre Society ($20,000), East Hants Sportsplex ($27,795), Municipality of Barrington ($40,000), Wolfville Curling Club ($33,000), Berwick & District Community Association ($10,864), Lawrencetown Exhibition Youth Arena ($10,895), Halifax Regional Municipality ($37,000), Mayflower Curling Club in Halifax ($150,000), and Digby Area Recreation Commission ($21,957).
“[Project] start and finish time will depend on the availability of contractors,” Jack said.