First, they were immortalized with their names and photos on lampposts around town last week, and there was barely a dry eye in the house when the families of the 15 founding members of the Royal Canadian Legion Mohawk Branch were honoured for their efforts Saturday night, the branch’s president said.
“It was all very overwhelming and very emotional,” said branch president Ray Deer. “The families were very touched and there was quite a bit of crying,” when the families of the 15 charter members of the legion were presented with plaques and testimonials as part of part of the Royal Canadian Legion Mohawk Branch’s 70th-anniversary celebrations held Saturday night at the legion hall.
The 15 founding members honoured for their work in getting the branch up and running in 1953 were Peter “Cyclone” Taylor, Joseph Horne, Ernie Jacobs, Angus Marquis, Percy Douglas, Louis Johnson, Paul Johnson, Michael White. Michael Peterson, Lester Deer, Laurence Regis, Ernest Montour, Peter Angus, Louis Bush and Matthew Diabo.
Deer was personally quite touched to be able to be on hand for the presentations.
“Before that, there was nothing for veterans in Kahnawake,” he said. “These 15 men got the ball rolling, got things organized and we have to thank the and give them credit. It was quite a moment for me as well,” he said.
More than 100 people attended the celebrations – “about 112, I’m pretty sure,” Deer said – which featured a gourmet meal catered by The Rail and a presentation from the Black Watch. In the days leading up to the gala, banners with the founding members’ photos and names were put up on lampposts around town, and Deer said the gala lived up to his – and others’ – expectations.
“It was a wonderful evening,” The food was first-class. We really felt like we were at a big banquet event in a five-star hotel. The Rail was really quite amazing,” as were the team of volunteers who helped Deer put everything together, he added.
“Oh, my goodness, the volunteers were just incredible. A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to get this thing done, and we couldn’t have done it without them,” he said. “We have gotten a lot of overwhelmingly positive feedback and I’m proud we were able to pull it off.”