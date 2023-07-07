The annual Elmwood Fireman’s Breakfast was Wayne McLeod’s last as deputy chief of the fire department. He’s stepping down after more than 45 years.
The exact number is open to question – the official paperwork indicates he joined the department on Jan. 1, 1978.
“It was a bit earlier,” he said, commenting that records weren’t kept as carefully then as they are now.
It’s only one of many changes he’s noted over the years.
What hasn’t changed is his reason for joining. He’d just moved to Elmwood from Chesley, and thought it would be a great way to meet and help people.
Once he joined the Elmwood Fire Department, he ended up leaving his job working on construction at the Bruce (swing shifts). He worked construction in Waterloo for a while after that, and then went to work for his brother-in-law at Erwin’s Heating Supplies in Hanover, which he ended up owning. He and his wife retired from the business five years ago.
Meanwhile, he was coming up through the ranks in the fire department, first as a captain, and in 1994, becoming deputy chief. He’s held that position ever since, even after the changes around 2011, when West Grey opted out of the operation of the fire department. Brockton, which had shared responsibility for the department, took over. “There were a couple of years of turmoil,” said McLeod. When things settled down, he was told he should change his title to “station chief” but he said he’d been deputy chief so long, he’d keep that title.
When asked about changes in the department over the years, McLeod commented, “We’ve come a long way with training.”
He spoke about the province bringing in National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) standards about five years ago, meaning that all firefighters would be trained to the same standard. In theory, a firefighter from Elmwood could move to Guelph and have their qualifications accepted. The standards were put on hold for a while, then brought back about a year ago, McLeod said.
With the regional training centre located in Walkerton, it means training can be done locally instead of trainees travelling to Gravenhurst.
McLeod noted that members of volunteer departments are trained to the same standards as full-time firefighters. He commented that people with volunteer departments may not train as often as full-time firefighters, but the realities of being with a department like Elmwood mean they’re trained on everything, while full-timers specialize. With so many members of the department working shifts and out of town, it’s uncertain who will show up on a call. People have to be able to do all the jobs.
When McLeod was first with the department in Elmwood, he worked at a factory about six kilometres from the fire hall. Most of his fellow firefighters were in town or close by. Now people work at the Bruce and elsewhere, often on shifts.
“It’s a different sort of response,” he said.
He’s also pleased to note that the department now has female firefighters. A woman joined about five years ago, and recently, another woman joined.
Of the 25 department members, McLeod noted five are paramedics, which comes in very handy when the call is for a medical emergency or car crash.
“We put their expertise where it’s needed,” he said.
These days, the majority of the calls are medical. When he first started, it was fires.
“Through education of the public, the number of fires is dropping,” McLeod said. “I wish the public could be educated to drive better.”
Some of the calls are what McLeod calls good ones – like the call to a major barn fire, that turned out to be the moon rising over the barn.
Some are not – the kind of calls where a couple of firefighters end up doing CPR in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. And that is where another positive change in firefighting is apparent.
He explained that when there used to be a bad one, firefighters were supposed to have a beer, talk it out and get on with life. “You’d likely be told, ‘Suck it up, buttercup.’” Today, between the Bruce County Critical Incident Stress Peer Support Team and Homewood peer support, firefighters have ready access to trained professionals.
In general, paperwork is worse, while communications is better.
The latter is a mixed blessing. Between pagers and the cell phones everyone carries, it’s easy to reach everyone. The reality of being a firefighter in a volunteer department means calls at 2 a.m., or in the middle of Christmas dinner, McLeod said. He recalls one year when the department’s Christmas dinner and dance was disrupted by a call just as everyone was sitting down for the meal.
“The wives got the hot meal; we got the cold meal,” he said.
Calls have come in even during the annual breakfast, and some of the firefighters have had to leave.
Calls also have an impact on family life. McLeod remembers responding to not one but two calls during the rehearsal for his oldest daughter’s wedding.
“You need the support of your family” to be a firefighter, McLeod said.
The support of the community certainly helps, too. McLeod commented that Elmwood has always backed its fire department in many ways. They’ve never had to recruit – when one member of the department steps down, there has always been someone ready to join.
“The public doesn’t realize the time commitment,” he said. “A lot of it’s unseen.
“It’s nice to see the support we do get.”
In Elmwood, that translates to over 620 people attending this year’s breakfast, and 90 children at the fishing derby.
In commenting on his years with the department, McLeod said, “I’ve met a lot of people who made an impact on me... I’ve helped people. There’ve been a lot of dedicated people I’m proud to know.”
He added, “I’m proud to have had the experience, proud to have been with the department.”
Back when he joined, and now, different training and standards, the Elmwood department remains a “dedicated force of firefighters.”