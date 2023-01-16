The Gananoque Girls Hockey Association is partnering with the Town of Gananoque and Gananoque Fire Service to host a Christmas tree burn this weekend.
The Christmas tree burn, an annual event in the waterfront community, will take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. during the 2023 Waterway Classic Tournament at Lou Jeffries Arena.
Gananoque firefighters will be on site conducting the burn.
The Gananoque Royals Hockey will be handing out free hot chocolate while supplies last. Donations are welcome.
Residents who have a tree they would like added to the pile for burning can place their tree at the curb for collecting until Jan. 19 and staff will pick it up. Alternatively, people can drop it off at the Lou Jeffries Arena, until Jan. 20 at 600 King Street on the north side of the building and place it in the tree pile.
The Town asks that people ensure all lights and ornaments have been removed.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)