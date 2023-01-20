NORTH HURON – The Blyth Greenway Trailhead, part of the G2G Rail Trail Experience, has received a $60,000 financial injection that will enhance the existing tourism sector in North Huron and assist in the ongoing pandemic recovery efforts by local governments.
The enhancements include a surfaced parking area, information kiosks, and designed seating areas.
The Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Helena Jaczek, and partner agency, Regional Tourism Organization 4 Inc. (RTO4) issued a joint press release making the announcement on Jan. 12.
“The continual beautification of our community to increase tourism and provide a safe environment for all participants is our goal,” Reeve Paul Heffer said. “The directional signage, clear parking spaces, and accessible areas will create a social and safer environment and will encourage users of the trail to travel our main street of Blyth.”
The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) is part of an overall Government of Canada investment of over $78 million in tourism and includes an almost $10 million top-up to FedDev Ontario’s original $68.5 million contribution for 11 Regional Tourism Offices and Indigenous Tourism Ontario.
“The tourism sector is vital to the economy and jobs in Wellington County, Waterloo Region, Perth, and Huron County and this investment in North Huron will help the Township adapt and recover by attracting new visitors and driving economic growth,” states the release.
Jaczek said, “The tourism sector is important to the economy, jobs, and livelihoods in Wellington County, Waterloo Region, Perth, and Huron County. This Government of Canada investment, through FedDev Ontario and RTO4, will ensure tourism opportunities in North Huron, like the Blyth Greenway Trail partnering with the G2G Rail Trail, have the tools to enhance experiences and offerings to attract visitors and be well-positioned to drive economic growth in Southern Ontario.”
The Government of Canada’s $500 million Tourism Relief Fund is helping tourism-oriented businesses and organizations recover from the pandemic and prepare for future growth. FedDev Ontario is delivering nearly $120 million of the Tourism Relief Fund across Southern Ontario.
“Projects like this will make an impact on the road to recovery and reimagination by allowing stakeholders to make strategic investments in product and destination development,” said Andrea Gardi, executive director of RTO4.