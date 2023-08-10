Heather Dufour was impressed.
“The future is right here in this room,” said Dufour, the innovation and commercialization coordinator at Laurentian’s Jim Fielding Innovation & Commercialization Space. “I am blown away by the ability of these students to come together to solve a real-world problem.
"In just four weeks, they brought novel ideas to the question of affordable housing.”
Posing challenges to high achievers is what the SHAD program has been doing since 1981.
Each summer has a unique “real-world design project” that has both economic and societal implications. Previous topics include "How might we improve the well-being of Canadians?" and "How might we leverage space as a creative research platform to advance humankind?"
The theme for 2019 was "How might we help Canadians impactfully reduce waste?"
The previous year it was "Helping Canadian communities become more resilient against natural disaster."
The website www.shad.ca states that "SHAD focuses on both academic learning through lectures, workshops, labs and group projects as well as the development of an individual and community.”
The STEAM education approach to learning - Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics - guides student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.
Shad is a month-long program for grade 10 and 11 students.
“This isn’t a summer camp. This is your next level life experience,” announces the splash page.
Students participated in hands-on learning, collaborated in design teams and met some of Gen Z’s most passionate thought leaders.
After a rigorous application process, which goes in-depth into both the students' academics and extracurriculars, some of Canada’s brightest high school students were invited to the SHAD Canada annual Canadian summer enrichment program.
Some of these high school students spent July at Laurentian, while others attended one of 20 other universities hosting SHAD.
The program is open to both Canadian and international students.
Elise Papanikolaou from Toronto was one such student. She started the application process back in the fall of 2022. “There was a presentation at my school. It sort of sounded like a hack-a-thon … really interesting.
"I was on a waitlist. It has been fantastic to tackle the project and I enjoyed living on a university campus for a month. I love it so much I will do a talk back at my school to advocate for more to apply.”
These kids will join nearly 20,000 alumni who have become leaders, entrepreneurs, international academics and professionals of all sorts. It appears SHAD stimulates a desire to be philanthropic and to seek a higher objective.
After seeing the students in action and doing presentations, Sean Maciel, a sessional instructor at the McEwen School of Architecture, said that his faith in Grade 10 and 11 students is restored.
“It’s great to see them doing this kind of work and thinking about important questions.”
Sarah Haskell, of Hamilton, said the application process included a lot of essay writing. She has now returned home to work as a lifeguard for the rest of the summer, but her ultimate goal is big: “I want to attend McMaster (University in Hamilton) and work on a cure for celiac disease.”
Gabe Gonzalez from Vancouver is already applying to schools in the U.S. He believes the SHAD program is not just valuable now, but has implications for his future.
“My favourite part has been meeting people and living away for a month. It gave me a taste of what it will be like going to university.”
“It was an incredible process and to do a case study where I could bring in personal knowledge is so amazing," said student Julia Martin. "I am the only one from Calgary. I had my views broadened. I feel so much more prepared for the real world now."
Christian Laforge, co-program director of SHAD Laurentian, knows the program has contributed significantly to the formation and development of strong relationships that will last lifetimes.
“Through the program, the students have developed a peer network that they can rely on during their time post-program, a network that they know they can rely on and that they can rely on for advice and support.”
Thomas Merritt, co-director of the SHAD program at Laurentian University, said this was the third year for SHAD LU, the second in-person, after a virtual campus in 2021.
Merritt said he believes the program is transformational.
“We spend a lot of the month talking about our perspectives in life - in the lab, in entrepreneurship, in our personal interactions. My hope is that the students are now thinking a little more broadly, being curious in new ways.
"In the long term, the program helps students find confidence in their own ideas and a broader acceptance of other people's ideas, too.”
Daryl Dominique, design and entrepreneurship project co-lead for SHAD Laurentian, summarized the real intended outcomes of the time together: "The Design & Entrepreneurship project is, as I see it at least, an opportunity to introduce new lenses and tools to already exceptional students. These skills are hard to approach in purely conventional education just due to the breadth of subject matter that teachers already are responsible for, so these additional programs provide some valuable inroads.
"This introduction to complex problems, this year being themed around the fundamental struggles around living spaces in Canada is, in my mind at least, an investment.
“Equipping these bright minds with the tools and framings to engage with complex problems, be they housing, social justice, climate change, etcetera; is really in the net benefit interest of all of us.
"I'm confident they'll go far and hope that the work we've done equips them to move the needle on some of these issues in the future."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
