The Faraday Township Recreation Committee is shouting out “Bingo!” on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m., in partnership with the Bancroft Crusaders Relay for Life Team. Amanda Stone, who is a member of the recreation committee, comments on this upcoming event at the Faraday Community Centre.
The Faraday Recreation Committee in partnership with the Bancroft Crusaders Relay for Life Team present Bingo! at the Faraday Community Centre at 13 Lower Faraday Road on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., there are cash prizes and a canteen available and proceeds from this event will go toward the recreation committee and the Bancroft Crusaders. In addition to Stone, other committee members are Robin Simpson, Mary Brown McCormick, Linda Olszewski, Tyson Stone and Faraday Township Councillor John O’Donnell.
Stone says that Bingo is actually a brand-new event for the recreation committee so this upcoming one will be their first time doing it.
“This event is in partnership with the Bancroft Crusaders Relay for Life Team. The Bingo machine and equipment was donated to them by Vintage on Hastings. We were able to come together as community partners to make this happen; they had the equipment, we had the location, and here we are. A large turnout is expected if we go by the response we’ve received so far. I am almost getting worried we will run out of spots!” she says.
On Facebook, Jessica Anderson commented that it looked like fun, and told Bancroft This Week that although she’s not quick enough to keep up with avid Bingo lovers, she knows many people who enjoy playing the game.
“I think it is a fabulous idea to offer to the community. It’s a great example of using community spaces for experiences that will lift everyone’s spirits and support a great cause. I think it will be very popular!” she says.
Brookee Bethany, also on Facebook, says that she loves Bingo and thinks it will be an amazing event, and as long as she has the money, she’ll be attending for sure.
“I think this would be great to continue doing for sure. My grandparents played for years and I loved playing with them,” she says.
Stone says that nothing is set in stone yet, but they are planning to continue Bingo as a regular event, but they haven’t decided whether it would be weekly or monthly. She says they will decide that when they see what the turnout is like at this first event. The proceeds will partially go back to the recreation committee and its future events and the Bancroft Crusaders Relay for Life Team.
“It has been a team effort between our two groups to get this event up and running and like everything, will be a work in progress as we learn through our first couple of events,” she says. “While we didn’t have this running before COVID-19, we are still thrilled to be able to offer events like this that bring the community together.”