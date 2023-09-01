Where there’s brief smoke on the 9th in Tiny, there should soon be controlled fire.
Announced as Wednesday night’s committee of the whole meeting by Tiny Fire Chief Dave Flewelling was the purchase of equipment that would help train regional firefighters in extreme circumstances.
“We were able to purchase a lightly used flashover burn unit,” Flewelling explained to members of council.
“A unit new like this would be approximately $70,000, plus delivery and set-up; we were able to secure this unit for just over $6,400 through the (GovDeals) auction site. While there were some additional costs of moving it here that would’ve been realized if we had purchased a new unit as well, we’ve realized the tremendous savings by being able to act on getting this unit.”
Flash units typically are constructed from 30-foot shipping containers, with a metal barrel located deep in the unit.
“The simplest way to describe it,” said Flewelling, “is in an extremely dangerous situation, (there) is a sudden room involvement in flame; all substances in the room reach their ignition temperature and simultaneously combust at the same time.
“It’s extremely important that we are able to educate our staff on how to recognize the signs of an impending flashover and how to mitigate it.”
Coun. Steffen Walma, also a career firefighter, gave praise to the purchase and what it would mean for the safety of township residents.
“I’m super-excited about it,” said Walma. “One of the things I’ve learned through my time is just how important it is for everybody to have an understanding of it. I’m hoping that once trainers are trained and we get situated, that everyone from council will come out and see it — potentially, even get in it — because understanding what our crews are going through is a huge part of the decision-making process from up here.”
Mayor Dave Evans called the procurement “a great opportunity” and referenced the 1991 firefighting blockbuster Backdraft in his understanding of training measures.
Flewelling separately noted watching a training video on flashovers wasn’t like being able “to do it in a practical, controlled environment … We’re actually going to be able to put them through the paces of this situation.”
“It’s important for new firefighters to have a thorough knowledge of it and a refresher for our veteran staff as well, and it should be part of an ongoing training program,” Flewelling said.
He thanked the public works department for storing the unit at the yard on Concession 9 East.
“When we use this, there will be a fair amount of smoke produced for a short period of time, and locating the unit there will allow us not to be in close proximity to neighbours and affecting them,” said Flewelling. “I’m excited about this unit and it’s going to be a great piece of equipment for us to use.”
Tiny Township continues to have its joint firefighter recruitment drive, with applications to be accepted until Sept. 29. Information on fire and emergency services is available on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.