A recent vigil marked the sombre anniversary of the death of the Indigenous woman whose broadcast of her final moments garnered international headlines and prompted calls for change in the province’s health-care system.
September 28 marked the two-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, who faced racist taunts and mockery from staff as she lay dying on a gurney in a Joliette hospital – and livestreamed the ordeal on Facebook Live for the world to see.
The mistreatment and prejudice the Atikamekw mother of seven faced that day mirrors the experience that many Indigenous people have faced – and still face -- in Quebec health-care institutions.
A Quebec Coroner’s investigation concluded that more sensitivity and cultural training was needed for the province’s health-care workers.
A vigil held in Montreal’s Place du Canada late last month marked the sombre anniversary.
“There’s a host of issues which I think that, if we look at it holistically, the death of Joyce Echaquan has brought up. So, it’s really important that we remember her and the sacrifices that she made because there are other Joyces out there,” said Ellen Gabriel, who spoke at the event.
Gabriel said more substantive change is needed.
“I don’t think there’s been enough changes as far as the political will is concerned, I think people are more sensitized and aware that this is a problem that happens,” she added.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has denied the presence of systemic racism in the province’s health-care network.
“As long as we have people who are in decision-making powers who are denying the existence of systemic racism, it will be perpetuated,” Gabriel said.
The community – as well as the federal government – have been pushing for Quebec to adopt Joyce’s Principle, a set of measures to ensure Indigenous people have equitable and dignified access to health care and treatment.
But one of the founding principles of the document is accepting there is systemic racism, something the government has refused to admit.