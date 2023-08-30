The Haileybury Seventh-Day Adventist Church gave away 30 boxes of free clothes August 27.
Over 100 people turned out to choose from among a variety of clothes that were donated by a local business through one of the congregation members.
Children's ministry leader Roxanne Marcellin said in an interview at the church that over the years the church has been providing free clothing at the annual fall fair, which they plan to do again this year.
"Historically this church had a clothing bus that would go into isolated communities," she related. "Now we just stick to the fall fairs." But occasionally the church also holds a free clothing day on the church grounds.
Pastor Ivan Uriegas, who provides ministry at the Haileybury and Timmins Seventh-Day Adventist churches, commented that the local retailer has "an interest in helping the community as we do. It works well because through us those clothes go out to the people who need it." The clothing was surplus at the store, and so was likely going to be sent back to a warehouse to be stored there, with the likelihood that it would eventually be sent to a landfill.
Marcellin commented that "the unique thing about today was that the first people who arrived became volunteers, and asked, 'Can we help you bring some boxes out, and can we help you fold up the clothes?' It's been really nice. I've been getting to know quite a few members of the community. That's what it's about. First being the hands and feet of Jesus, and also letting people know that we're here and that we care, and making friends. So it's been good both ways."
A team of people from the Ontario Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Adventurer Ministry, on a mission trip from Toronto, had been at the church since August 25 and assisted with the free clothes giveaway day.
Uriegas stated that he is aware that the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Thunder Bay also has free clothing giveaways. Congregations of different churches decide how they will help their community, he explained. For example, the church in Timmins provides community service by helping people who are experiencing mental health issues such as depression.