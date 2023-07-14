The third installment of Lakehead University’s Ascend Accelerator program has graduated this week adding four new entrepreneurs to the previous nine graduates. Ascend Accelerator helps student entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality with the guidance of the Ingenuity business incubator space.
Physics student Louis Johnson, one of this year’s program graduates, developed Liaison, a locker system that displays products and includes QR codes for the featured company’s websites. The system allows the consumer to see the products firsthand and is prompted directly to the company websites.
“I decided to become the middleman to alleviate all of that stress that comes with starting a business, getting all of those liability insurances, and paying rent for venues,” Johnson said. “All of these locks, all of these lights and the wiring, (on the system) everything was done by me. That’s what I do. But in business, I lacked the knowledge.”
He says the Ascend program showed him “everything that’s really needed” to actually start and run a business.
Graduate Asha Nurse developed Silver Sands Nail Bar and named her company after a location in Barbados where she grew up. When pondering opening her own business, her friends and family were very supportive and encouraging.
“But actually taking that entrepreneurial leap was quite daunting and thankfully, this program exists,” she said. “There was no way I was going to get all this information without this program.”
Nurse has soft launched an online booking site for her company that is based in her home or can be mobile offering nail care service directly to her client’s home. She plans to be completely operating by the end of July.
Graduate Allan Alias founded the company Pixel Point which provides social media management and real estate media services to businesses and agents.
“There were business workshops, HR workshops, and management workshops and all were helpful for new entrepreneurs on how to succeed in the businesses,” Alias said. “They were professionals that were there every week.”
Graduate Christopher Silver developed Silver Vantage Software, which is a software company that aims to solve mobility problems using machine learning and computer vision.
“Right now we are working on a fall-detection system aimed at the elderly,” said Silver.
“A thermal sensor installed in a corner of a room continuously scans the environment and can detect that someone has fallen.
“The system will alert their personal support worker, a family member or paramedics.”
Silver, who studied software engineering as an undergrad, says he hopes to launch the company in the coming months.
“Through the Accelerator program, I’ve been able to connect with those professors for the technical aspects.
“And then Ingenuity connected me with Dr. Dohan in the business faculty who helped me bring it to market and get the health care regulations. The Ingenuity space is the perfect spot for that to happen because there are so many knowledgeable people here.”
Alyson MacKay, Ingenuity manager, described Ingenuity as a physical space on the university campus that operates as a business incubator to support students aiming to start their own businesses.
She called Ascend Accelerator their “most successful program” that they run at Ingenuity, mainly because “there’s a higher level of commitment” to it.
“There is some funding attached to it,” she said referring to funding from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, (FedNor). “It’s one of the most critical aspects . . . especially when it comes to students. They need a little injection, they need a little funding,” she said.
Jennifer McKeown, the university’s external relations development officer, hosted a group of the school’s donors at the Ascend graduation Friday.
“We brought them here so that they have an opportunity to connect with the students to really see their (financial) gift put into action, to communicate directly with the students, to see the space, the opportunities for collaboration, and really just connect with the true impact of their gift,” McKeown said.
“The beauty is that collaboration piece. Some funding is from individuals, some of it is federal and provincial and I think that shows the buy-in from all sides and the belief in what it is that we’re doing here.”
Of the nine previous graduates, six of the trained entrepreneurs continued on to establish an operating business.