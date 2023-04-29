On Friday, April 21, 2023, the Wakaw and District Recreation Board announced a major fundraiser to support the next phase of the Dr. Scott Crescent recreation space. Phase one was the construction of the warm-up chalet that is used in the winter for skaters using the outdoor rink to lace on their skates and take a break from the outdoor weather in a sheltered space. Next season, the Rec Board states, the chalet will be upgraded with lighting and internal heaters to make the outdoor rink even more appealing, especially on those truly frosty winter days. Phase two is the construction of a multi-use recreational surface. The installation of a permanent pad that can be used year-round turns an outdoor winter rink into a multi-season addition to the recreational opportunities in the community. In winter the pad will be the base for the outdoor skating rink and in the summer, it will be able to be utilized as a court for such sports as basketball, ball hockey, and all the other creative activities that can be dreamed of by the young people in town.
The fundraiser is a weekly 50/50 that will run from now until March 28, 2024. Sales of the weekly tickets start every Thursday morning at 9:30 am and conclude Wednesday at midnight. The draw for the weekly winner will take place Thursday mornings at 9:30 am. Single tickets can be purchased for $5, while multiples are 3 for $10, 20 for $20, and 75 for $50. Tickets can be purchased in person with cash, or e-transfer to recboard@wakaw.ca, at the Town Office, or through the online site www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/wdrb. The monies raised with this fundraiser will be combined with the $10,000 won in the Nutrien Ag Solutions “In & About Our Communities” contest that was held in late 2021. This initiative called for submissions for projects from communities around the province. The entry submitted by the Wakaw and District Recreation Board was chosen as one of the three provincial finalists, and that entry focused on the Scott Crescent Outdoor Recreation Park. Once the finalists had been chosen, individuals with a Twitter account could log in to the contest and cast their vote both for the grand prize of $10,000 and for the People’s Choice prize of $2500. After all the votes were on December 17, 2021, the Scott Crescent Outdoor Recreation Park was declared the winner of the $10,000 grand prize.
The outdoor space has been used by young people and families from all corners of town since it was first created and is not restricted to those who live on Dr. Scott Crescent. Since the first ice was flooded by volunteers who believed in the viability of an outdoor rink surface, kids have flocked to the free outdoor rink which allows them to play and have fun whenever they want. The first two seasons in operation provided just an ice surface. The third season saw the completion of the warm-up chalet which has been enjoyed for two winters now.
In the winter of 2018, Town Council built a snow hill on Scott Crescent for kids and families to enjoy and that sprouted the idea of creating an outdoor rink. For several years various people had often brought forward the idea of an outdoor rink, but many doubted whether enough use would be made of it to make the effort worthwhile. However, in the winter of 2019-20, a few volunteers got together and created the first outdoor rink on the green space in the centre of the crescent. The rink proved so popular that the volunteers created an even bigger ice surface the following year and when Wakaw Town Council was approached about creating a more permanent outdoor recreation space the decision proved to be an easy one. With its proximity to the school and two childcare facilities, Dr. Scott Crescent was seen by the Town as an excellent choice for an outdoor recreation park. Mayor Markowski was Chair of the Recreation Board in 2021 when the recreation park began to take shape, and he shared that all involved in the decision felt the centre of the Crescent provided a safe, well-lit area in clear view of all the houses around the crescent and by locating the park there it “spread out recreational areas throughout town.”
Phase One was completed in early December 2021 with the construction of the warm-up cabin/storage shed. In winter it functions as a sheltered space to tie skates and warm up while enjoying the rink or the snow hill, and in the summer, it is used to store equipment. The lighting in the area was also upgraded to provide a well-lit area for evening use. If the fundraiser does as well as the organizers hope, townsfolk may be able to see the concrete pad being poured sometime in 2024.