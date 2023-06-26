Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating 15 homicides in 2023, including three over the June 16 to 18 weekend
Two of the 15 homicides occurred in the Esterhazy-Langenburg detachment area, including one of the three on the June 16 weekend. Murder charges have been laid in both those cases.
“A cluster of homicides like Saskatchewan experienced this weekend is unfortunately no longer an anomaly,” says Supt. Joshua Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.
“There have been seven homicides in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction in the last 30 days alone. Should this trend continue, Saskatchewan will experience another record number of homicides for the fourth consecutive year. Our Major Crimes investigators have been taxed heavily with investigating these new homicides and managing an ever-increasing workload as they continue to work on previous homicides. This workload greatly impacts the well-being our investigators, who are committed to finding justice for victims of homicides and closure for their families. The Saskatchewan RCMP is able to respond to these homicides due to the professionalism, resilience, flexibility and dedication of these Major Crimes investigators.”
The 15 homicides this calendar year compares to 12 from January to June 2022 and 11 from January to June 2021.
This weekend, members of the on-call Major Crimes team travelled to homicide scenes in the North Battleford, Prince Albert and Esterhazy areas to conduct immediate investigations of the scenes and interview witnesses.
Charges have been laid in 13 of the 15 homicides reported in 2023. Investigators laid charges in seven homicides within the first 24 hours of investigation, and within the first week of investigation on four additional homicides. In total, 17 people— twelve adults and five youth – have been charged in relation to a 2023 homicide.
No one has yet been charged and investigation continues into the deaths of:
- Kaylee Crookedneck in North Battleford on June 16; and
- Dalton Linklater in Pelican Narrows on January 11.
Major Crimes investigators also continue to work to identify and arrest additional suspects in some 2023 homicides. This includes the February 2023 homicide in Esterhazy/Stockholm, in which an arrest was made last week.
Two of the 15 homicides this year have taken place in the Esterhazy detachment area, including the homicide in the Qu’Appelle Valley south of the Esterhazy-Stockholm area in February, and a homicide in Calder on June 18.