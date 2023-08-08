His boat lashed by heavy winds and waves much taller than him, Allen Curry had one thing on his mind: finding a safe harbour.
The University of New Brunswick professor had made what he calls a rookie mistake, continuing on his trip on Lake Erie in his 34-foot powerboat when the day had already started out bouncy. For two hours that afternoon, he battled the whitecaps past Long Point in his boat, the Water Weaver, and another three before reaching the Erieau Marina in Ontario, about 100 kilometres east of Detroit.
Everything was soaked and water wouldn’t drain from the bilge. The alternator was shot and so too was the Water Weaver’s autopilot.
“Lake Erie can be quite a nasty lake when it wants to be,” Curry said during a break on a journey that will take him across much of eastern North America. “I came in and was pretty ragged, the boat was a bit ragged. In the morning, I needed repairs and had to find the marine mechanic.”
But his misfortune of July 17, so early on his trip, was also a revelation. The dock manager quickly lent him a golf cart to go find the marina owner, whose wife happened to be a UNB grad.
“Marinas are great. Everyone comes to see the boat and everyone wants to help out. Whatever the issue is, they have a possible solution.”
Curry has sought solutions since beginning his career as a biologist and hydrologist nearly 30 years ago at UNB. A founding member of the Canadian Rivers Institute, which he also ran for a decade, at 62 he is doing one last big project. UNB president Paul Mazerolle convinced him to delay retirement, and for the next year and half, Curry will travel to about 50 different destinations along waterways in Canada and the United States.
Inspired by Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking book “Silent Spring” of 1962 that documented how chemicals had damaged the environment, Curry wants to weave stories about people and water into his own writing.
“I had this idea of taking a boat around eastern North America,” he told Brunswick News as he took a break from boat repairs in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on one of the last days in July. “If I popped into all the various places along the way, I could collect stories about people and their experiences with water, everything from pollution, to fisheries and all the great relationships people have with water.
“I could write a lot of stories about and mix that with my career in water sciences and maybe come up with something people want to read about taking better care of our water environment.”
His boat is equipped with a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen table and guest bedroom. Already, former colleagues from UNB and other scientists, such as Karen Kidd of McMaster University and Kelly Munkittrick of the University of Calgary, have joined him for portions of his journey. He stocks up on provisions whenever he hits a marina. He eats a lot of dried food like pasta, but the other day at one stop, a friend offered him fresh vegetables from his garden.
The journey of thousands of kilometres will take him from the Great Lakes, the Mississippi and several tributaries all the way to New Orleans by December. He’ll then make his way around the Florida Keys and cruise back north along the inter-coastal waterway before travelling up the Hudson River near New York City. After that, the Water Weaver will be back to Lake Ontario and up the St. Lawrence to Montreal, Quebec City, the Gaspé, around the Gulf of St. Lawrence and back home to Fredericton by December 2024.
He’s already started writing a blog on weavingwaterexpedition.com, with maps, photos and other information. Eventually, he’ll compile all his stories into one book.
Curry began the journey July 16 at Hamilton Harbour, what he describes as the most polluted water body in Canada. For over a century, industry has dumped toxic chemicals into the water. Efforts to remove some eight feet of black sludge on the bottom was abandoned, and the muck was capped. Curry pointed out it will take years to reverse the damage. Industry was dumping there long before a department of environment and its regulations were created in the 1970s.
“We also have a lot of rivers that are very industrialized,” he said, after cruising the Detroit and St. Clair. “I’ve examined this a lot as a scientist, but it’s not until you’re right beside these industries in the river, and you see them all and realize, wow, we’ve done a lot to our rivers and put a lot of stress on them.”
Curry says the industries that create steel, pulp and paper and chemicals are important, but also have a lasting, huge impact on the environment.
“I don’t have a solution, and I doubt I will have a solution a year and a half from now, but I want to accomplish at least one thing: make people aware of what we’re doing and how we’re abusing the environment and our need to take better care of it.
“If we’re going to survive, we have to.”