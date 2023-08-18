Animal lovers are encouraged to accompany their furry friends to the inaugural Medicine Hat Pet Fest on Sept. 30 to engage in a variety of activities including shopping, treat tasting, demonstrations, caricatures, kids zone, a silent auction and much more.
“The idea of Pet Fest came about as a combined goal of doing a fun event in the Hat and something in support of our Animal Food Bank,” says Nicole Frey, founder of the local Animal Food Bank, who says her life goal is simply to pet all the dogs.
Swag bags will be given to the first 150 families to arrive through the door. The event is family and pet friendly in multiple ways, and Frey says it is a must-attend festival for pet enthusiasts and people who just like meeting animals, especially dog lovers.
The event would not be possible without connections and sponsorships with the Animal Food Bank and the Explore Medicine Hat organization (also founded by Frey and her husband).
“We had such an outpouring of support that I added sponsorship opportunities to keep up,” says Frey. They are still looking for sponsors for the dog ball pit and pet bandanas.
There are currently about 25 registered vendors for the event but they are still looking for more. Non-profits can also register and get spots for free.
There will be a truck with the purpose of being filled with donated pet food. Visitors are being asked to bring a donation of pet food if they can spare it, but entry to the event will be free.
Aside from vendors selling various products or services, all items there will be free of charge. Donations of any kind will be accepted and appreciated including any that would serve the silent auction.
The festival will held at the Pavilion at the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The details for how to sponsor, volunteer or get involved can be found exploremedicinehat.ca/petfest/.
“We hope to make Pet Fest the largest pet festival in southern Alberta,” says Frey.