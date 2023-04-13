The capital campaign charged with raising the funds to build a new Kahnawake Cultural Arts Center hit the halfway mark recently thanks to a few key donations from Montreal-area non-profit agencies in the last few weeks, one of the principal fundraisers said Tuesday afternoon.
The KCAC will house the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Roatitiohkwa Language and Cultural Center, the Turtle Island Theatre and Kahnawake Tourism.
The campaign is roughly “halfway” to its $16 million fundraising goal to get the building built, PlanIt Communications and Consulting said in the wake of the three substantial donations that came in recently.
The McConnell Foundation donated the biggest portion of the recent donations, with a $250,000 contribution, said PlanIt’s Charleen Schurman. In addition, another recent donation from the Foundation of Greater Montreal totalled $150,000, and a third donation of $30,000 from the Montreal Canadiens Foundation brings the recent total to $430,000.
“It’s about halfway there and it’s definitely cause for celebration,” Schurman said.
Due to the “ebbs and flows” of fundraising on such a level, Schurman said, it’s hard to establish a timeline on when the campaign might be complete.
“There have for sure been some setbacks, and we have been improving on those setbacks by getting more information out there and creating more marketing materials. We are continuing to speak with partners and it continues to evolve,” she said.
The proposed building is planned to be built on common land near the Kahnawake Survival School on Highway 132. The total cost of the project will be about $37 million, but federal and other grants have cut into that required amount.
One of the PlanIt consultants working on the campaign said the timing of the donations “couldn’t be better. It’s very good timing. It comes in ebbs and flows. When we first started the campaign, we got donations from Mohawk Online, Playground Poker and Magic Palace, and then it was quiet for a while. It looks like we’re back in the flow after the ebb,” Reaghan Tarbell said.
Tarbell said high-level fundraising is often a waiting game.
“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes,” at the foundations whose mandates are philanthropy, she said. “Of course, they’re fielding all kinds of requests left and right, so it’s kind of just making our presentation, giving them information and waiting for an answer,” she said.
Tarbell also credited capital campaign member Chris Shannon – who is the head of school at Lower Canada College -- with helping to secure the Montreal Canadiens Foundation donation.
“The donation from the Canadiens can be attributed to our cabinet member Chris Shannon. He is a friend of (Canadiens owner) Geoff Molson,” she said.