Ottawa police have identified a suspect in the killing of Zachary Tiglik, a 19-year-old originally from Nunavut who died after being shot in the city last week.
The shooting occurred June 29 at 9:26 p.m. at a property on Caldwell Avenue in the city’s Carlington neighbourhood, according to police.
Ottawa Police Service announced Tuesday that Tyler Leonard-MacLeod, 21, of Ottawa, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with Tiglik’s death.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued.
Leonard-MacLeod is described as a white man with a medium build. He has a tattoo of the word “family” on his left forearm, police said.
He is considered armed and dangerous, and police asked the public not to approach him if they see him but to call 911 instead. Anyone with information can contact the police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
While a police news release said Tiglik was from Ottawa, a childhood friend of his told Nunatsiaq News that Tiglik was originally from Pangnirtung.
Later, a police spokesperson told Nunatsiaq News they were aware Tiglik had lived in Iqaluit at one point in his life.
Since Tiglik’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by friend Tyler Parsonage to help pay funeral costs.
That fundraiser has raised $1,800 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“He was loved by his closest friends and remaining family,” Parsonage wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“He had a big heart and was a loyal friend and a laugh that could warm anyone’s heart and deserves the best we can give.”
Tiglik died one day after another man was shot and killed several blocks away on Raven Avenue.
Police said the two shootings are unrelated.