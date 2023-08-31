A Caledon non-profit wants to eliminate misconceptions around planned giving.
As Fall approaches, the Bethell Hospice Foundation (BHF) wants to shine a light on legacy gifts and their importance to their organization.
Bethell Hospice is a non-profit hospice care home in Inglewood that provides free hospice and palliative care. The BHF helps fundraise for the hospice.
BHF Executive Director Nicole Hand said the public is often aware of the big fundraising events for Bethell Hospice, like the annual Hike for Bethell Hospice, Light and Love ceremony, and Golf 4 Bethell Hospice tournament.
However, she said there’s other ways of giving back that often aren’t talked about.
“Planned giving is taking a look at how an individual or family can make an investment into an organization after they’re gone… it’s a wonderful way for a donor to make an impact,” said Hand.
She said people are often scared to talk about death and their wills, so something like a planned gift can get pushed to the bottom of the list.
Another reason she said people may not make a planned gift is they think it needs to be massive; that since they don’t have millions they can’t make an important contribution.
“Any gift that is put into bequest is so important to us,” said Hand. “Everyone has the ability to make a difference and be a positive impact on our organization.”
Hand explained that planned gifts can come in many forms other than just cash, such as stocks or by naming Bethell Hospice as a beneficiary to an RRSP, for example.
Hand said if someone is thinking of making a planned gift, she encourages them to talk to their family and financial advisor about it.
Hand said she loves being able to thank people for their planned gifts in life, rather than finding out after someone has passed away.
“I get letters from lawyers… and I have never had the opportunity to meet the donor and to say thank you,” she said. “People who are considering this, give us a call and ask questions, and then we can recognize you too.”
Hand said anyone interested in learning more about planned giving can give her a call at 905-838-3534, extension 2251. More information can also be found online at foundation.bethellhospice.org.