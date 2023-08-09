Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - Cobalt has numerous outdoor wall murals, and the topic of possible restoration was recently raised in a discussion by the new council as they look ahead to the remaining three-and-a-half years of their term.
Town resident David Brydges took up researching the subject and made a presentation at Cobalt council's committee-of-the-whole meeting August 1.
Brydges, who has joined the Global Mural Association through the Spring Pulse Poetry Festival which he created, told council he would like to some day host the association’s international conference in Cobalt and has been in touch with its president, Serge Malenfant.
Brydges has compiled a list of the existing murals in the town, including the outdoor murals on the wall on the former Cobalt Northern Ontario Firefighters Museum; the murals on the retaining wall near the Cobalt train station; the Ontario Provincial Police mural on the former Agnico Eagle office; the mural by the steps by the Bunker Military Museum at the Fraser building; the mural on the wall of the Legion Branch 54 building; standing murals between the Cobalt Mining Museum and the LCBO outlet; the rock sculptures by the Cobalt Historical Society office; the mural above the Cobalt town office; and the mural on the Silver Nugget General Store. He also named the known artists who created the murals.
Brydges also noted indoor murals are in the Paul Penna Cobalt Public Library, the Silver Café, the Classic Theatre, the Cobalt Mining Museum, and the Cobalt Community Hall. He also named known artists for those works.
Brydges suggested there are opportunities for future murals as well.
"Cobalt has extensive real estate potential for murals on building walls, concrete walls, display windows and rock cuts."