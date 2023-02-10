GREY-BRUCE – South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO Michael Barrett gave a huge shout-out to staff during his Feb. 1 report to the board of directors.
He commended staff for their actions during the storm that hit the area at Christmas.
“The storm was a doozie, for sure,” he said. “Roads were closed, but our hospitals stayed open. It’s amazing what staff did.”
To prepare for the storm, food supplies were looked at, sleeping arrangements made for staff, supplies moved and patients discharged before the bad weather began.
“I cannot describe how our staff responded,” Barrett said.
He noted staff arrived with packed bags; some stayed for four straight days.
“They and our health-care partners went ‘above and beyond,’” said Barrett.
As a thank you, staff were treated to a pizza lunch on Jan. 24. There were also draws for prizes. He noted that one person gave his prize to a co-worker who’d worked more during the storm.
It wasn’t only nursing staff who pitched in – everyone did. Dr. Lisa Roth, medical chief of staff, told about a locum who got storm-stayed over Christmas.
Barrett told a story about Roth herself. A water pipe broke in the Kincarding ER; Roth and a nurse held a pail, to keep the water from doing damage until someone came in to repair the pipe.
“Everyone worked together,” said Roth.
Chesley update
Bill Heikkila, chair of the board, reiterated the commitment to having all four hospital sites fully open.
That’s not going to happen in Chesley yet. Barrett said in his report to the board that the hospital’s emergency department remains “partly open” – weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – through the use of agency nurses.
The exception is when a last-minute sick call means the ER can’t open on a weekday, which is what happened Feb. 2.
Barrett said in a later interview that when a call like that comes in, “we work to ensure we’ve exhausted all options for staffing” but “we do not open if we don’t have the staff.”
He stressed the commitment to “four strong, viable sites,” but added, “right now that can’t be 24/7.” The ER is open days, to provide the local community with as much access as possible. He noted the community is looking for a return to full service.
Staff and the hospital board have stressed that people in the Chesley community shouldn’t wait for the ER to open, if they have certain symptoms including chest pain or difficulty breathing. They should call an ambulance or go to the nearest emergency department that’s open. A phone at the Chesley hospital entrance will put patients in direct touch with 911 after-hours.
MRI service coming to Kincardine
Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson announced at a virtual public meeting Dec. 19 that the Kincardine site of SBGHC will receive one of 27 new MRI machines across Ontario.
Barrett noted in his report, “This is a really big deal for a small, rural hospital.”
He noted the Walkerton site was the first hospital in rural Canada to get a CT scanner; now the Kincardine site will be one of the first in the province to get an MRI.
The province will not only cover the cost of the machine, but $800,000 annually to operate it.
SBGHC will be amending its plans for the hospital expansion in Kincardine to accommodate the machine. Barrett noted that from a logistical point of view, the announcement came at the perfect time – while a major expansion is taking place, but also while plans are still easy to modify.
“This is really good news,” he said.
Financial update
SBGHC board member Doug Harris provided an update on the health centre’s financial situation.
This year to date, there is a $460,000 deficit, compared to a $360,000 surplus in June 2022. He stated in his report that the deficit is partly driven by the use of agency nurses ($1.4 million).
A year-end deficit of $1.5 million is forecast.
His report also included staffing challenges. At present, there are 43 RN and RPN positions open – the majority (24) are temporary and casual positions.
Harris also reported on the need to replace the parking gates in Kincardine and Walkerton. Although not all board members agreed with paid parking at hospitals, the board approved replacement of the gates at a cost of $210,000. Paid parking provides annual revenue of $280,000.