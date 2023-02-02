It would be hard to find an adult who didn’t know the acronym A.A. and what it stands for, but there might be some who didn’t know that today, an A.A. presence can be found in approximately 180 nations worldwide and that there is a group here in Wakaw.
The Alcoholics Anonymous program was started in 1935, 88 years ago by Bill W., a New York stockbroker, and Dr. Bob S., a surgeon, in Akron, Ohio. Both had been hopeless alcoholics. Before their meeting, Bill and Dr. Bob had each been in contact with the Oxford Group, a mostly nonalcoholic fellowship that emphasized universal spiritual values in daily living. Under this spiritual influence, and with the help of an old-time friend, Ebby T., Bill had gotten sober. Bill maintained his recovery by working with other alcoholics. At the same time, Dr. Bob’s Oxford Group membership in Akron had not helped him enough to achieve sobriety. When Dr. Bob and Bill finally met, the effect on the doctor was immediate. This time, he found himself face-to-face with a fellow sufferer who was succeeding. Bill emphasized that alcoholism was a sickness of the mind, the emotions, and the body. Although he was a physician, Dr. Bob had not known alcoholism to be a disease. With the assistance of Bill’s convincing ideas, Dr. Bob soon got sober, and never drank again. This sparked the founding of A.A.
Both men immediately set to work with alcoholics at Akron’s City Hospital. In the fall of 1935, a second group of alcoholics slowly took shape in New York. A third appeared at Cleveland in 1939. It took four years to produce about 100 sober alcoholics in the three founding groups. Early in 1939, the Fellowship published its basic textbook, Alcoholics Anonymous. The text, written by Bill and reviewed by many of the early members, explained A.A.’s philosophy and methods. The core of this work is now the basis of the well-known Twelve Steps of Recovery. Then, in March 1941, The Saturday Evening Post featured an excellent article by about A.A. by Jack Alexander. The response was astounding and by the close of that year, the membership had jumped to 6,000, and the number of groups multiplied in proportion, with the Fellowship spreading across the U.S. and Canada.
By 1946, it was possible to draw some conclusions about the kinds of attitude, practice, and function that would best suit A.A.’s purpose. The principles which emerged from the strenuous examination of the group experience were summarized by Bill in the Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. In 1950, A.A. held its first International Convention at Cleveland. It was there that Dr. Bob made what would be his last appearance, where he spoke of the need to keep A.A. simple and witnessed the Twelve Traditions enthusiastically adopted for the permanent use of the A.A. Fellowship. Dr. Bob died on November 16, 1950, and on January 24, 1971, Bill died of pneumonia in Miami Beach, Florida.
The A.A. group in Wakaw is believed to have started around 1968 and presently meets every Sunday at 7 pm in the boardroom at the Wakaw Healthcare Centre located at 301 1st Street North. Charlie M. and Al F. who are part of the group in Wakaw both report that the A.A. groups are seeing less attendance because of the pandemic. Charlie M. said, “Any reason to become complacent is human nature, thinking that the journey to happiness and serenity is to return to their old learned behaviours. Those behaviours return because those are our dominant thoughts. The journey to sobriety and serenity needs reflection of our past, but also direction of present and future.” He went on to say that “Putting the plug in the jug does not deal with the disease of alcoholism. We need to identify our emotions by dealing with people, places, and things that challenge us daily.”
Most A.A. groups prefer to only deal with the main problem which is the excessive use of alcohol, sharing their experience with the lack of control and misuse of alcohol, but admittedly the abuse of drugs goes along with it in some cases. While the group won’t turn someone away who has both addictions, there are more specialized programs for breaking the grips of multiple addictions.
Other A.A. groups can be found nearby in Rosthern, Melfort, Prince Albert, and Saskatoon. The only requirement to attend is the desire to change one’s way of living and use the tools which the program suggests applying to one’s life’s journey. Whether someone already knows they have a problem with alcohol, or whether they only suspect that they do, there is help and support available.
For decades, people in recovery from alcoholism have faced a sometimes-daunting choice between socializing and alcohol. Society has long promoted the use of alcohol in social settings and to refuse a drink almost always heralded the question of why. To abstain from alcohol, especially in younger age groups often brought ridicule, but times are changing. “Ten years ago, you would go to a party with a non-alcoholic beer, and people would ask if you were pregnant or sick,” said Nicolas Gagnon-Oosterwaal, president and co-founder of Montreal-based brewery Sober Carpenter. “But now…it’s completely the other way.” Many people, especially ‘Millennials’(people born between the early 1980’s and 1996) and ‘Gen Z’ (people born between 1997 and 2012) are embracing a new relationship with drinking where they either mindfully reduce their intake or periodically take breaks from alcohol altogether.
In a December 1, 2022 article for alcohol merchants, 2022 Alcohol Trends: What Consumers are Drinking Now, the author noted that one of the most exciting and innovative alcohol trends to come about in recent years is the growing popularity of low- or no-ABV drinks. With moderation in mind, many consumers across the globe are embracing no-alcohol and low-alcohol beverages. Non-alcoholic beverage sales increased 33% to $331 million over the last 52 weeks according to Nielsen, and ISWR reports that the non-alcoholic spirits category is expected to expand 35% by 2023.
Overall drinking habits are changing. The rise in both the availability and variety of non-alcoholic adult beverages is helping those who are “sober-curious” to dip their proverbial toes in the non-alcoholic waters, but it also speaks well for those who have identified that they struggle with alcohol. For people who have found that they need alcohol to cope and are ready to change that, there is help, and it is available locally. There is no judgment, there is no condemnation, just a welcome to come and start the journey.