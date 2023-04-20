Roger Hayward has been recognized for his contributions to urban government across Saskatchewan.
The Naicam mayor was presented with a life membership award from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association during its convention on April 18. The award recognizes those whose career exemplifies commitment and dedication to community and has made significant contributions to urban government.
Hayward has been involved in municipal politics for more than two decades and was first elected to Naicam town council in 1996. He became mayor in 2000 and has been in that role since then. He has served on the SUMA Board of Directors for 12 years and first represented the Northeast region as well as executive vice-president for town for two terms. He was elected president in 2021 and decided to step down in 2022 as he had other commitments.
During his time on council Hayward experienced trials and tribulations but he said the COVID-19 pandemic was the issue that sticks out that he and his council had to work through.
Hayward advocated on several issues relating to municipal politics and played a key role in the process of the grant in lieu. He was always ready to speak to ministers both provincially and federally.
Outside of his political career, Hayward has served as a volunteer firefighter since 1997. He is president of the Naicam Legion and active in planning their Remembrance Day ceremonies.
He said over the years, being open-minded about community issues has been key. In Hayward’s acceptance speech, he said that local government is the most important government – not provincial or federal,as it’s the local municipal government is who does all the hard work on a day to day to basis.
He has said that this will be his last term as mayor.