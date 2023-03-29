Cobden -- Whitewater Region adopted a revised procedural by-law at its March 15 meeting, despite concerns expressed by some council members.
One of the changes amends the twice-monthly regular meeting schedule to alternating afternoon and evening meetings, with the meeting on the first Wednesday of the month beginning at 1 p.m. and running until 4 o’clock at the latest, and the meeting on the third Wednesday of the month beginning at 4:45 p.m. and adjourning at 7:45 p.m. If unfinished business remains at the designated adjournment time, a two-thirds majority vote of council can extend it by another 30 minutes. If any unfinished business remains, council will automatically reconvene the following Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Clerk Carmen Miller, in highlighting the changes, said the revised schedule will provide better work-life balance for staff.
Councillor Chris Olmstead questioned the need for names and addresses of persons addressing council either by correspondence or at a public meeting to be part of the public record.
“There are subjects that get hot, and I would like the ability to redact – not names but addresses -- from the public record,” said Coun. Olmstead.
Ms. Miller said that staff is required to get names and addresses when members of the public contact the municipality, and if someone subsequently requests that information, it’s required that it be given to them.
CAO Ivan Burton noted most matters on which members of the public address council are Planning Act matters.
“There definitely has to be a name to give them a right to appeal decisions of council,” he said. “What we can do is, rather than announcing their address, only get their name and collect the address information separately,” he said.
He added staff will review the relevant legislation and will protect the privacy of the persons involved as much as is allowed.
In commenting later, he said it is mandatory for speakers to confirm their names and addresses, but that staff will ensure that confidentially is maintained by providing an alternative form for obtaining this information.
The by-law includes the framework for an agenda for a regular council meeting, and Coun. Connie Tabbert noted that the opening prayer is no longer there.
“So are we doing the land acknowledgement but no prayer?” she asked.
“At this point it’s out,” said Mayor Neil Nicholson. “We are including the Canadian Anthem.”
“So are we singing instead of praying?” she asked. “I disagree with taking the prayer out.”
Mayor Nicholson said the music for the anthem would be heard with still photos shown on the screen.
Deputy-Mayor Cathy Regier pointed out the by-law would have to be passed that night in order for the April 5 meeting to begin at 1 p.m. as prescribed for the first meeting of every month.
The prayer which has been used for some time says “Almighty God, we give thanks for the great blessings which have been bestowed on Canada and its citizens, including the gifts of freedom, opportunity, and peace that we enjoy. Guide us in our deliberations as township councillors, and strengthen us in our awareness of our duties and responsibilities. Grant us wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to preserve the blessing of this country for the benefit of all and to make good laws and wise decisions. Amen.”
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2015 that municipal meetings cannot open with prayer.
The by-law was passed as presented, with Coun. Tabbert casting the only “no” vote.