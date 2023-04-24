ADELAIDE METCALFE - The Adelaide Metcalfe fire department is set to continue working together with its neighbours after council approved updating its bylaws around the mutual aid plan.
New Middlesex County Fire Coordinator Chief Colin Toth from Middlesex Centre asked municipalities to update their bylaws to keep working together, and for any significant change to their mutual aide plans.
Adelaide Metcalfe works with the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc and Township of Warwick. This was seen when both were called out to assist with December’s winter storm that saw scores of motorists stranded along Highway 402.
Help from the Strathroy station is also important for the commercial corridor on Centre Road and the residential areas surrounding Strathroy that have large buildings needing a ladder truck. The aid goes both ways.
I know recently Delaware has gone into London to help. It’s a great system back and forth,” said fire chief Dan Parker.