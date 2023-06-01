The May Kahnawake Stop held last Thursday and featuring schoolchildren, Peacekeepers, members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake out and about at intersections in the community encouraging drivers to come to a complete stop at stop signs in the name of safety was a rousing success by a couple of different metrics, the organizer said.
“I was really, really thrilled,” organizer Timmy Norton said. “I was very impressed with the PKs and other people that came out to support it, like students from the schools and members of the MCK.”
The event was designed to call attention to the importance of coming to a complete stop at stop signs, and Norton thinks the message hit home.
“Definitely, in 2015 (the last time May Kahnawake Stop was held), there were almost 20 tickets given out,” Norton said.
Peacekeepers Public Relations Officer Kyle Zachary confirmed eight tickets were issued for stop-sign violations during the event. Six were given to locals and the other two were issued to non-local drivers, he said. Nine Kahnawake Peacekeepers participated in the event.
“I think it went very well,” Zachary said. “The ticket numbers were lower, which means more people were complying with the signs, which was the point. We didn’t want to have to give tickets, because the event was to raise awareness. Now, the trick is to make sure drivers stop at stops signs all year round, not just on this one day.”
Norton said the event was badly needed given the attitudes some have expressed toward stop signs, explaining that many community members choose not to stop at stop signs because it’s a ‘white man’s law.’
“Safety is everyone’s law, and we don’t want to see any children harmed or injured because people are impatient and can’t be bothered to stop for a full three seconds at a sign, which is the law in Kahnawake as well as outside of the community,” Norton said.
Zachary confirmed that last week, saying the Quebec Highway Safety Code applies in Kahnawake, because Quebec issues driver’s licenses.
Moreover, Norton said, attitudes toward safety in the community appear to have changed in the eight years since the last such event was held.
“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said. “This time around, I got absolutely no negative feedback from drivers. No pushback. I didn’t hear any stories of people yelling at anybody and from what I have learned, people are pretty open to it. Last time around, there was some negative feedback and some confrontations. This time around, there was none of that. It was great.”