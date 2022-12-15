The designs for downtown Slocan’s Harold Street redevelopment are just about complete, and were presented to Village council on December 5. The project has a preliminary $3 million price tag, according to Blake Lawson of Lawson Engineering, the firm contracted to do the detailed design work.
The project revamps Harold Street between Park Avenue and Delaney Avenue and includes new pavement, sidewalks, parking, landscaping, water mains and possibly even underground electrical lines. The goal is to create a downtown core that provides for and encourages commercial development.
The plan can be finalized after council has had a chance to provide feedback and will then move into the funding phase. Village Mayor Jessica Lunn mentioned the possibility of seeking economic development grants or working with the Columbia Basin Trust for funding.
Landscaping and design details would match those of the waterfront area at the lakeshore end of Harold Street, with the same types of wood, stone and metal.
Parking would be changed to angle style to accommodate more vehicles, while lanes would be made smaller to help calm traffic. At the intersection of Harold and Delaney, a mini roundabout would also be included as another traffic calming measure.
New streetlights are included in the plan, and Lawson said solar panels on the roof of a bus shelter could “fully produce enough electricity to light these streetlights year-round.”
Infrastructure improvements involve both above- and below-ground work. The water main under Harold Street needs replacing, so would be included in the project. Storm drainage would also be installed under the street, with six designated dry wells taking care of much of the runoff and designs in place for water from larger storms to flow toward the lake.
With councillors mulling over the future possibility of upgrading wastewater disposal in the village, sewer piping may be installed under Harold Street as part of the project, to link into a larger system in the future. Otherwise, the piping could eventually be installed under the laneway.
Left undecided in the plan is what to do with the current Fortis electrical lines running to businesses and properties on the street. The less expensive option would be to simply move the lines, while the more expensive and visually pleasing solution would be to bury them. This is costly, though there would be savings as the street will already be excavated. Fibre-optic cables could be laid down at the same time, as well.
Another issue with burying the lines is that properties along the route would have to reconfigure their electrical connections. Lawson said this on average costs about $5,000 per connection and that cost had been factored into the estimate.
A potential sticking point for the parking and sidewalk is that they cut off the driveways of four private residences. Councillor Jordan Knott pointed out the council would need to come up with a solution for these property owners.
Councillor Ezra Buller expressed concern with snow removal, particularly within the angled parking spaces. The Village uses a large tractor for removal and he was concerned about its ability to navigate these confines.
Lawson said it is a bit of a compromise and some of the spaces could be used for snow storage, though there would be a need to truck some snow out of the area.
The draft plan does not yet include costs for environmental, geotechnical or archaeological assessments, nor does it factor in the cost for Fortis’s involvement in altering the electrical lines. However, it does provide enough information for the Village to start applying for grants while they iron out these remaining details.