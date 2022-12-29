On December 22, the Town of Wakaw posted the following message on their Facebook page: “Guess who’s coming to town? Not Santa, not yet.” Conservation officers were called to deal with a young moose who decided Wakaw would be a great place to call home. The young animal was first spotted by residents the evening of December19th. Town workers tried chasing the animal out of Town to an area to the north where habitat would be more typical for a moose to forage and find food, but the next day it was back and a call was made to the Conservation officers. Thursday afternoon, the town announced the officers were on site and attempting to catch the moose so they could relocate it. Conservation officers were able to tranquilize the young moose and safely relocate her away from the town, but still within the region she was born in so she would be familiar with the vegetation available.
A similar situation happened in Saskatoon on December 13 with the young male being recorded on video as it attempted to cross a busy Saskatoon street. Ryan Brook, a researcher studying moose patterns at the University of Saskatchewan said at that time that more moose are wandering into the city. The size of the one recorded in Saskatoon and the caught in pictures posted to Facebook by residents in Wakaw, suggest a similarity in the cases. Brook theorized that the mother of the Saskatoon moose, may have been harvested by a hunter or been a casualty of a collision with a vehicle on the highway, and that could be the same story for the Wakaw moose. As a spring calf, she would only be familiar with following her mother, and to suddenly be without her, the young one is not really sure what she is supposed to be doing or where she should be living and thus likely began wandering around looking for food. By relocating the young animal to an area that is a natural habitat for them, Conservation officers expect that it will be able to find the food it needs to survive while it adjusts to life on its own.