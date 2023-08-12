On July 26th, Mayor Martin Ritsma announced a federal investment of $96,000 to support Stratford in planning to transition its city transportation system to zero-emission buses.
The Government of Canada is investing $96,000 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the City of Stratford is contributing an additional $24,000.
While many municipalities are pursuing ‘fleet electrification,’ the transition can be challenging due to the complexities of converting buses to new technology with a significant upfront cost. However, there are a number of benefits in doing so, such as greenhouse gas emissions reductions and environmental and health benefits from the decrease in toxic diesel emissions.
“This is exciting news for the City of Stratford as we move forward on modernizing our public transit fleet,” Mayor Martin Ritsma noted, “Part of our environmental mandate is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and make the transition from diesel to electric buses will be a key initiative in achieving our goals. We thank the Government of Canada for this investment and for supporting Stratford’s climate action work.”
Shifting vehicles away from fossil fuel engines towards zero-emission alternatives presents an opportunity for significant greenhouse gas emission reductions. Currently, the transportation sector accounts for 25% of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, and Canada generates approximately 82% of its electricity from zero-emission power sources.
“By investing in bus fleet electrification, we are investing in sustainable communities,” said Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, “The funding announced today will help the residents of Stratford create a greener, more energy-efficient environment for the future.”
The Government of Canada is said to be investing $14.9 billion over eight years in clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding, which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.
The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada’s strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.