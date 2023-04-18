Medicine Hat College art and design students graduating this year are holding a final exhibition this month. The show is called Variety Pack and includes a diverse array of creative expression, including sculpture, drawing, painting and video, along with graphic and motion design. Each student has submitted one piece of work as their final project in one of their courses.
Community members are invited to a pubic reception by the students on April 15 at 7 p.m. The reception will provide an opportunity for the public to meet the students who created the work and engage with them about their creative process.
Additionally, at the reception those attending will be able to view studio spaces and portfolios of graduating students. There will also be a sneak peak of a documentary about the work leading up to the exhibition.
For more details about Variety Pack and the students behind the show, follow @gradshowmhc on Facebook and Instagram or visit http://www.varietypack2023.com.
Variety Pack will be on display April 15-24 at the Cultural Centre’s One on One Gallery.