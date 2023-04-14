The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre has received a green light from the Town of Lincoln to start its restorations.
At the April 11 council meeting, Lincoln councillors granted the museum a heritage permit to begin a series of repairs.
Wok will be done on two historical structures on the museum’s property, including the 1859 school house such as roof replacement, repair of limestone mortar cracks, window and sill repair and replacement, and refinishing of the floor.
Restoration of the 1815 Fry House including roof replacement, siding repairs, window and sill repair, and plaster repair will also be done.
From the museum’s perspective, the renovation’s timing is “great” due to the museum’s anticipation of the impacts of Jordan Village’s rebuild, which has closed Main Street until the end of September, and limits access to the museum.
“We find it's the perfect time to do this work because then we don't have to shut down programming specifically for this,” said Jessica Wilson, cultural development co-ordinator at the Town of Lincoln.
At the same time, constructions happening inside and outside the museum’s property, with multiple crews, also poses a challenge, explained Wilson. “But we've been assured that it's definitely not going to prevent any of the work happening. And we've been assured that we're okay to proceed this way.”
To avoid any damage to its historical structures, the work will be done by heritage professionals.
The restorations should begin in June and are expected to be completed by September this year.