Stuart Myiow’s father lived on the other side of the tunnel. His name was also Stuart. He had a gas station and a teepee that he put up. The funny part about it, I never forgot and I’ll never forget, was that he had an antenna sticking out of the top of the teepee.
Where the bank is, a pipe went right underneath the tracks. There was a conduit through there. The old man put nets and used to catch fish in 45-gallon barrels. German carp. The Jewish people would come over on the bridge and he used to sell them fish. He would clean it for them too.
What he would do if the fish weren’t sold was, he’d throw them back in the water, then take them back out and resell them. This was way before the seaway.
We used to go fishing and pass right by his house along the tracks. He used to yell at us, “Don’t fish in my net!”.
*
Isi’ na’ken’whá:rati’ then’terón:tahkwe’ ne Stuart Myiow ro’nihkénha. Stuart ni’ ò:ni’ ronwá:iatskwe’. Iontenienata’áhstha’ rononhsó:tahkwe tánon’ a’tóhsera’ tsi wahahnió:ten’. Iosteristòn:ne’ kí:, iah nowén:ton tesewake’nikonhrhèn:’en tánon’ iah nowén:ton thaonsonke’nikónhrhen’, tsi wa’tohserakèn:iate thoronwarohá:rahkwe’ ne waterennótha’ aorón:ware’.
Tsi nón: nikanónhsote ne tsi iehwistaientáhkhwa’, kwah nà:kon tsi karistatátie’ kahonro’táten. Tho nón: nitkahonro’táten ne wathnekatohetstáhkhwa’. Rata’á:roskwe ne rokstén:ha tánon’ 45 káren nika’náhkwa’ o’nahkwahkónhshon roná:wis shens ne kéntson. Skentstèn:ri nen nè:’e. Shita’ehró:non tenthonhskwí:ia’ke’ tánon’ enhshakotkehrón:hahse’ ne kéntson. Enshakotsahserónnien’ ò:ni’.
Tsi nenhátiere’ tóka’ iah tehonitsahní:non, awèn:ke iensehshakoia’tón:ti’, sok ensehshako’skó:ko’ tánon’ enshatkè:ron’. Ne ki’ kwah ohén:ton shiká:ien ne tsi kana’tsheratátie’.
Iakwahrio’kawinéhsere’skwe tánon’ kwah raononhsákta eniakwatóhetste’ naktóntie’ tsi karistatátie’. Shonkwatewennaién:tons shens “Tóhsa akwa’á:rakon sewahrió’kawin!”.