Two Kootenay locals recently attended separate United Nations environmental summits, and they both came back with some hope and an uneasy feeling that the world is lacking concrete and binding action on biodiversity loss and climate change.
“It did give a sense of hope,” said local neurologist Dr. Marian Berry after attending the COP27 climate summit in Egypt this past November. “But also, the sense that we need to take courage and we need to act, and we can’t be complacent.”
Berry delivered these remarks in a webinar on January 20, organized by the West Kootenay Climate Hub. The webinar also included a talk from Kaslo resident and director of Stop Ecocide Canada, Dona Grace-Campbell, who attended the COP15 biodiversity conference held in Montreal last month.
COP means ‘Conference of the Parties,’ and both of these summits were held by the United Nations to bring leaders from all nations together to tackle worldwide environmental issues.
Grace-Campbell works with northern Indigenous communities in Canada to end ecocide, something her organization defines as “the mass damage and destruction of the natural living world,” and “killing one’s home.”
She was disappointed by the lack of concrete action at the biodiversity summit on the topic of ecocide, which was left out of the deal struck at the conference. That agreement, to protect 30% of Earth’s natural environment by 2030, is also non-binding, with no consequences for nations that do not follow its prescriptions.
“Though this is an amazing framework, there are still some significant problems,” she said. “Recognizing ecocide as an international crime is a key measure missing.”
There was also high-level brinksmanship at COP15 that nearly derailed the agreement, and Grace-Campbell described a walk-out over funding for African nations and the refusal of the Democratic Republic of Congo to sign on.
Much of the negotiation revolved around inequalities between the global South and North, with countries such as Canada and the United States reaping benefits from resource extraction while countries in places like Africa and South America pay the price.
“The wealth that the global North has, has in part been extracted from the global South, causing financial inequity and significant environmental crisis,” Grace-Campbell said.
At COP27 in Egypt, Berry said this injustice was highlighted by nations in the southern hemisphere, as well.
She also said there was a lack of Indigenous voices at that conference, though she spoke of one particularly impactful talk on the role of Indigenous women using traditional knowledge to find solutions to climate crises.
This was something Grace-Campbell said was done well at the Montreal-based COP15, with Canada taking the lead in involving Indigenous communities in decisions. Working for a non-governmental organization, Grace-Campbell was a delegate at COP15 and had a higher level of access than Berry, who was not a delegate.
One major difference between the COP15 and COP27 was the way in which protesters were treated. In Montreal, there was a heavy police presence but Grace-Campbell said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante spoke at the conference, welcoming the protesters and applauding their spirit.
In Egypt, on the other hand, Berry said protests were tightly controlled and required a permit. She mentioned the police presence too, “which was everywhere. And not necessarily friendly.”
“There was definitely a feeling of not being safe,” she said. “It was chaotic.”
Both local women were asked if they would return to these respective conferences. Both gave the same answer – they would return if asked to be a delegate, but due to the environmental impacts, they would be trying to limit any flying in the future.
“I don’t fly when I don’t have something important to do,” said Grace-Campbell.
Both attendees expressed hope for the future, but also a reluctance to applaud these gatherings too much, as national interests and the presence of industry lobbyists hampers progress.
“We’re far away from where we need to be at this point,” Berry said. “That’s the bottom line.”