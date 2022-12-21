Tay Township fire and emergency services received a $5,000 cheque from natural gas provider Enbridge Gas Inc. as a donation to the Safe Community Project Assist, which will supplement firefighters through educational training materials.
“$5,000 goes a long way for textbooks, and for our annual budget it would be double what we’d normally spend,” said Tay fire chief Shawn Aymer.
“Mandatory certification became law recently,” Aymer added, noting that although training is already provided “this helps with the resources to do that.”
Safe Community Project Assist is a program through the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council which supplements Ontario communities where Enbridge Gas operates, with donations to volunteer and composite fire departments. This year, 50 provincial fire departments including Tay were in receipt of the $250,000 total donation.
Mayor Ted Walker expressed thanks during the cheque presentation ceremony at the Victoria Harbour Fire Hall on Tuesday, as various representatives gathered with a selection of the textbooks already purchased.
“Training of the fire services is so intense now, and these textbooks will help the newcomers and also those that have been on for awhile, with respect to various aspects of firefighting. It’s a safety measure for us, so we’re very appreciative to Enbridge,” Walker stated.